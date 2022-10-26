Manipur Removes Homestays from Floating Island of World Famous Loktak Lake

A demolition drive was jointly conducted by the Loktak Development Authority (LDA) and the Keibul Lamjao police station at Thanga Karang and Thanga Chingkha in Manipur.

As many as 14 homestays which were illegally set up at the Loktak Lake were demolished during a joint operation by the LDA along with the Keibul Lamjao police station Friday.

The LDA had previously issued a notice to the homestay owners to demolish their illegally set up homestay as it affects the natural ecological balance of the lake. A few homestays were demolished by the respective owners in accordance with the notice.

The team demolished the homestays using LDA’s water machine.

Advertisement

“On witnessing the operation, a few owners had taken down their homestays while a few others hid theirs in between the floating shrubs," officials said. The operation will be continued, they added.

Read all the Latest India News here