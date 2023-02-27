Home / News / India / Manish Sisodia News LIVE: Delhi Deputy CM Sent To CBI Custody Till March 4; AAP Says Agitation Will Continue
Manish Sisodia News LIVE: Delhi Deputy CM Sent To CBI Custody Till March 4; AAP Says Agitation Will Continue

Manish Sisodia News LIVE Updates: Security has been beefed up at several locations across Delhi because of anticipated protests by Aam Admi Party workers following the deputy chief minister's arrest

Last Updated: February 27, 2023, 18:07 IST

New Delhi, India

Manish Sisodia News LIVE Updates: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who was arrested in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped liquor policy has been sent to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody till March 4. The CBI’s five-day remand was accepted. Read More

Feb 27, 2023 18:07 IST

Manish Sisodia Arrest: Take a Look at Timeline of How Liquorgate Unfolded

➡️The AAP-led government implemented the new liquor policy in November 2021 in Delhi. The policy was made based on a report by an expert committee under the chairmanship of the Excise Commissioner which was constituted vide an order dated September 4, 2020.

➡️The Delhi Excise Policy drastically altered the way liquor is sold in the city, with private players taking over the retail business instead of the government.

➡️The Excise Policy 2021-22 was withdrawn by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on July 31 after a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe was recommended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena into “violation of norms and lapses."

➡️Sisodia and 14 others were “accused" in an FIR by the CBI for criminal conspiracy and corruption over alleged large-scale irregularities in the framing and implementation of excise policy on August 17.

READ FULL TIMELINE HERE

Feb 27, 2023 18:03 IST

'Blatant Abuse of Power, Attack on Democracy': Kerala CM Attacks BJP Over Sisodia's Arrest

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday commented on Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s arrest and attacked BJP for “misusing" central agencies to “intimidate the opposition."

Taking to Twitter, he said, “The arrest of Manish Sisodia by CBI is another example of how BJP misuses the Union Government’s agencies to intimidate the opposition. It’s a blatant abuse of power and an attack on democracy. Such repression undermines the very foundation of our nation and should be resisted."

Feb 27, 2023 17:24 IST

Liquor Policy Case: Manish Sisodia Sent to CBI Custody Till March 4

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who was arrested in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped liquor policy has been sent to CBI custody till March 4. The CBI’s five-day remand was accepted.

Feb 27, 2023 17:22 IST

AAP Leaders Dub Sisodia's Arrest as 'murder of Democracy', Stage Protest in Goa

Goa Aam Aadmi Party leaders on Monday protested outside the Bharatiya Janata Party’s office in Panaji to condemn the arrest of Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and dubbed the action against the senior AAP leader as “murder of democracy".

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy relating to the sale of alcohol.

In Goa, AAP leaders including MLAs Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva, state party vice president Valmiki Naik and others protested outside the BJP’s head office in Panaji.

Feb 27, 2023 16:31 IST

Liquor Policy Kept Open, No Chance of Conspiracy: Sisodia's Counsel Tells Delhi Court

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s counsel on Monday said the Delhi Liquor policy was implemented after taking suggestions even from the Delhi lieutenant governor and that since it required consultations, there was no chance of conspiracy.

“I have tried to keep everything open," he said.

Feb 27, 2023 16:30 IST

Delhi Liquor Policy Scam Case: Changing Cell Phones Not A Crime, Says Sisodia's Counsel

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s counsel on Monday, while opposing the probe agency’s plea for custody, submitted that the CBI says he changed his cell phones, but that is not a crime.

Feb 27, 2023 16:28 IST

No Evidence Against Him: Sisodia's Counsel Tells Delhi Court

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s counsel on Monday claimed that there was no evidence against him and opposed the CBI’s plea for his remand.

Feb 27, 2023 16:21 IST

Delhi Court Reserves CBI Order Seeking 5-day Police Custody of Manish Sisodia

A Delhi Court on Monday reserved the order of  the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking a five-day police custody for Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection to the Liquor policy scam.

Feb 27, 2023 16:20 IST

Sisodia is Delhi FM, He Has To Present Budget: Sisodia's Counsel Tells Court

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s counsel on Monday pointed out that Sisodia is Delhi’s Finance Minister and has responsibilities to present the budget.

Feb 27, 2023 16:18 IST

Public Servant Should Only Be Arrested In Utmost Necessity: Sisodia's Counsel Tells Court

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s counsel on Monday highlighted that his client is a public servant and that a public servant should only be arrested, when it’s “utmost necessary."

Feb 27, 2023 16:13 IST

Anything Good Done By Him Buried Under Carpet: Sisodia's Counsel Tells Court

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s counsel said that anything good done by his client was “buried under the carpet."

Feb 27, 2023 16:11 IST

Non Cooperation Ground has Become Their Easy Fashion: Sisodia's Counsel on CBI Charge

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s counsel replying against CBI’s allegation of his client not cooperating said that, as far as cooperation is concerned, Sisodia has done that every time.

“As far as cooperation is concerned, it is even their case that I have cooperated. They have raided my home, my phones are with them." He has highlighted the Sisodia’s side “appeared every time."

Feb 27, 2023 16:08 IST

Not Cooperating in Investigation Can Never Be A Ground For Arrest: Sisodia's Counsel Tells Court

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s counsel told a city court that the CBI has “no grounds" to arrest him and as long as Article 20(3) of the Constitution remains, he has constitutional rights. “He’s concealing true facts, not cooperating in the investigation….this can never be a ground of arrest,’ the council said.

Feb 27, 2023 15:59 IST

Jammu and Kashmir: APP Protests Against Manish Sisodia's Arrest

Police on Monday foiled an attempt by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers to take out a protest march here against the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI in an excise policy case.

The AAP workers assembled at the party office at Rajbagh and raised slogans like “Shiksha Mantri Tujhe Salaam", “Gundagardi nahi chalegi", “Taana shahi nahi chalega", decrying Sisodia’s arrest.

Feb 27, 2023 15:41 IST

Delhi Liquor Scam About Profits, Conspiracy Hatched in 'Very Secretive' Manner: CBI Tells Court

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday said that the entire case, relating to the now scarped Delhi Liquor policy,  was about profits and that the conspiracy was hatched in a “very secretive manner."

Feb 27, 2023 15:32 IST

CBI seeks 5-Day Police Custody For Manish Sisodia

The CBI on Monday said that they are seeking a five-day police custody for Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy relating to the sale of alcohol.

Feb 27, 2023 15:19 IST

Not AAP-t for Oppn Unity: Cong ‘Welcomes’ Sisodia’s Arrest, Attacks 'Mastermind Kejriwal' | Here's Why

“Satyameva Jayate. It’s a welcome step that Manish Sisodia has been arrested as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has made a lot of wealth through corruption. Even Arvind Kejriwal must be arrested as he is the mastermind of this scam." READ MORE

Feb 27, 2023 15:04 IST

Delhi Deputy CM & AAP leader Manish Sisodia Reaches Court Amid Tight Security

"Satyameva Jayate. It's a welcome step that Manish Sisodia has been arrested as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has made a lot of wealth through corruption. Even Arvind Kejriwal must be arrested as he is the mastermind of this scam." READ MORE

Feb 27, 2023 14:59 IST

Feb 27, 2023 14:59 IST

Chaotic Scenes in Delhi as AAP Hits Streets Against Sisodia’s Arrest

i: A protest by the Aam Aadmi Party against the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia witnessed chaotic scenes near the BJP headquarters here with police detaining many party leaders and workers.

As AAP protestors tried to march towards the BJP office at DDU Marg, police prevented them from marching ahead by deploying its personnel in strength and erecting barricades. However, when they insisted to move on and tried to climb barricades, police swung into action and detained several of them.

Police personnel were seen shoving and pushing AAP workers into buses. There were 10-15 buses for carrying the party’s workers.

Feb 27, 2023 14:57 IST

Delhi Deputy CM & AAP leader Manish Sisodia Leaves From the CBI Headquarters TO Court

Feb 27, 2023 14:38 IST

Signs of Emergency, Says AAP as it Claims 80% of Its Leaders Arrested Since Sunday

The Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that 80 per cent of its leaders were arrested by Delhi Police since Sunday, and questioned whether anyone can be detained for more than 24 hours.

Addressing a press conference, AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said the long detention was illegal and drew a parallel between former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s emergency era and the present.

“Since yesterday, the Aam Aadmi Party has been repeatedly saying that not only has Manish Sisodia ji been arrested, but almost 80 per cent of the leadership of the party has been arrested by the police. When asked, the central government is saying that they have only been detained," he said.

“I want to know whether the detention is of one hour, two hours or three hours. Now it will be 24 hours, can police detain such big leaders for 24 hours? There is no such provision in the law," he opined.

 

Feb 27, 2023 14:30 IST

Modi Regime 'using' Central Agencies to 'undermine' Democracy: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) on Monday condemned the arrest of AAP leader Manish Sisodia, accusing the government of using central agencies to target the opposition in an attempt to divert attention from the Adani issue. In a statement, the Left party charged, “His arrest is part of the Modi government project to weaponise central investigative agencies to target opposition party leaders. In almost every state where the government is run by an opposition party, cases are filed against leaders, arrests are made so as to destabilise the governments being run by opposition parties".

“Having failed to win elections by democratic means the Modi regime is using central agencies to undermine democracy in India targeting the opposition," it charged.

It also alleged that the attack on opposition leaders is also to “divert attention from the increasing questions being raised about the nature of the relationship between the prime minister, the ruling party and its ‘favoured’ big business houses like Adani."

Feb 27, 2023 14:23 IST

AAP Workers Protest Outside BJP HQs in Delhi Against Manish Sisodia's Arrest

Feb 27, 2023 14:20 IST

Manish Sisodia News LIVE: Delhi Dy CM Being Produced At Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court

Feb 27, 2023 14:01 IST

AAP Workers Clashed With Delhi Police As They Launched Protest Against Manish Sisodia's Arrest

Feb 27, 2023 13:57 IST

AAP Workers Protest in Karnataka Against Manish Sisodia's Arrest

Feb 27, 2023 13:56 IST

AAP Workers Protest in Haryana against Manish Sisodia's Arrest

Feb 27, 2023 13:55 IST

AAP Workers Protest in Punjab against Manish Sisodia's Arrest

Feb 27, 2023 13:52 IST

AAP vs BJP: 'Don't use Bhagat Singh's name to hide your sins', Says Meenakshi Lekhi on Sisodia Arrest

Don’t use Bhagat Singh’s name to hide your sins. They (AAP) definitely formed the govt in the name of honesty, but these people have proved to be the most dishonest. Children of Delhi have suffered because of this govt and earlier governments, said Union Min Meenakashi Lekhi on Mahish Sisodia’s arrest.

“n the name of skill training, scams were done. The central agencies do not work on someone’s saying, if they would have worked on BJP’s saying then they (AAP leaders) would’ve been arrested before elections but CBI arrested him after finding the evidences," she added.

Feb 27, 2023 13:44 IST

People Will Ensure BJP's Defeat in All 7 LS Seats in Delhi in 2024 Polls: SP Chief Over Sisodia's Arrest

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday slammed the BJP-led Centre over AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s arrest, saying the people of Delhi will respond to it by ensuring the saffron party’s defeat in all seven Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 polls.

“Sisodia ji, who brought revolutionary changes in the field of education in Delhi, BJP has proved that it is not only against education but also against the future of the children of Delhi, " Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

“The people of Delhi will respond to it by defeating the BJP in all the seven seats in the next Lok Sabha elections," the Samajwadi Party chief added.

Feb 27, 2023 13:42 IST

Manish Sisodia Arrested LIVE Updates: AAP Workers, Cops Clash Near Party HQ

A scuffle was reported between AAP supporters and police near the party's headquarters at DDU marg. AAP workers were trying to reach the office by bypassing the police barricades.
Feb 27, 2023 13:24 IST

AAP Observes ‘black Day’, Holds Protests in Several States Against Sisodia’s Arrest

Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers on Monday held protests in several states against the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy relating to the sale of alcohol. Amid tight security, protests are being staged in Chandigarh, Delhi, Bhopal and other cities. Security on Monday morning was beefed up around the BJP headquarters here where the AAP has called for a “big protest". An AAP functionary said in Delhi that all MLAs have been asked to gather 200 people from their respective constituencies for the protest.
Feb 27, 2023 13:19 IST

As Delhi Liquor Scam Takes the Fizz Out of AAP, Know 'Main Characters' of Row That Landed Sisodia in Jail

Security on Monday morning was beefed up at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg here as the Aam Aadmi Party has called for a protest against the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI in the excise policy case. Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said the party will mark the day as a ‘black day’ and will hold protests across the country against the arrest of Sisodia. READ MORE
Feb 27, 2023 13:13 IST

Manish Sisodia Arrested: Delhi Police Making Arrangement to Prevent Any Law and Order Situation

Delhi | We are making arrangements to ensure that no law & order situation arises: Dependra Pathak, Special CP (L&O) on AAP protest outside BJP HQ, near Rouse Avenue Court.
Feb 27, 2023 12:56 IST

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Delhi Police Detains AAP Workers Trying To Reach AAP HQs

AAP workers in large numbers are reaching party headquarters in DDU Marg. Slogans of 'Shiksha Mantri tujhe salam' and 'Jel ke taale tootenge, Manish Sisodia chhutenge' are being raised by worker. Delhi police is detaining AAP workers trying to reach AAP office. 
Feb 27, 2023 12:38 IST

Sisodia Arrest: End of the National Dream? BJP’s ‘AAP is Corrupt’ Narrative Vs Kejriwal’s Hope for Public Sympathy

Two top ministers in Delhi arrested on serious charges and its governance model in Punjab under strain, the AAP’s national ambitions seem to have suffered a blow ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha poll battle. READ MORE
Feb 27, 2023 12:30 IST

Manish Sisodia Arrest LIVE: More Cops, Water Cannon Being Brought in as AAP Plans Mega Protest in Central Delhi

The Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in central Delhi, where AAP's headquarters is located, has been closed by Delhi Police. Personnel of RAF, CRP, CISF, and Delhi Police are deployed at DDU Marg to stop AAP workers from reaching the party HQ.
Feb 27, 2023 12:19 IST

Delhi News Live Updates: Effective & Robust Police Arrangement in Place, Says Delhi Police Ahead Of AAP's Mega Protest

Delhi | Effective and robust police arrangement is in place on the ground to maintain law and order situation: Dependra Pathak, Special CP (L&O) on AAP protest outside BJP HQ today
Feb 27, 2023 12:06 IST

18 Untraceable Phones, Missing File, 'Confession' of Ex-Associate: What Led to Manish Sisodia's Arrest

Political tensions rose in the national capital on Sunday with the arrest of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI in the excise policy case, a move termed “political vendetta" by the ruling AAP which has planned protests across Delhi on Monday. READ MORE
Feb 27, 2023 12:05 IST

CBI Arrested Manish Sisodia Under Political Pressure: Arvind Kejriwal

I am told that most CBI officers were against Manish’s arrest. All of them have huge respect for him and there is no evidence against him. But the political pressure to arrest him was so high that they had to obey their political masters: Arvind Kejriwal

Feb 27, 2023 12:02 IST

Manish Sisodia Arrested In Liquor Case: More Cops, Water Cannon Being Brought in as AAP Plans Mega Protest

Delhi Police personnel are being brought from different districts of Delhi to DDU Marg. A water cannon has also been moved toward the public gate of Rouse Avenue gate ahead of Manish Sisodia's appearence in court.
Feb 27, 2023 11:59 IST

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Sr Advocate Mohit Mathur & Dayan Krishan to Appear for Manish Sisodia

Feb 27, 2023 11:57 IST
Feb 27, 2023 11:57 IST

Traffic Movement to be Hit Amid Heavy Security Deployment in Central Delhi Over AAP's Protest

Traffic is expected to be affected in parts of central Delhi during the day due to elaborate security arrangements put in place due to the protest called by Aam Aadmi Party against the arrest of its leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI in the excise policy case. READ MORE
Feb 27, 2023 11:49 IST

Even If BJP Arrests All Our Minister, Govt Will Continue To Run: Gopal Rai

The arrest of Manish Sisodia, BJP's friendship with Adani -this can't be tolerated. Even if they (BJP) arrest all our ministers our govt will continue to run. This dual policy of BJP will not work: Delhi minister Gopal Rai on release from PS Fatehpur Beri
Feb 27, 2023 11:29 IST

Manish Sisodia Arrested In Liquor Case: Section 144 Imposed Outside AAP HQ in Delhi

Section 144 was imposed outside AAP HQ by Delhi police on Monday. As per the police sources, all the protesting leaders will be detained eventually. Delhi Police on Sunday detained 50 people, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh and minister Gopal Rai, who were protesting near the CBI office.
Feb 27, 2023 11:19 IST

Manish Sisodia Arrested: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Will Stand With Sisodia, Says Sanjay Raut

Action against Sisodia shows the Centre trying to silence the Opposition. We'll stand with him. Be it Maharashtra, Jharkhand, or Delhi, the Centre is misusing ED and CBI to send opposition leaders to jail or force them to surrender. Be it Sisodia, Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh and myself...Are there seers in BJP?: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut.
Feb 27, 2023 11:05 IST

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Manish Sisodia's Medical Checkup Done at CBI Office, Say Sources

Feb 27, 2023 10:48 IST
Feb 27, 2023 10:48 IST

Sisodia Arrest: Security Tightened at AAP Headquarters, CBI Office

In view of the protest called by AAP after the arrest of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI, the heavy police deployment was witnessed outside the headquarters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in central Delhi on Monday morning. There was heavy police deployment and three layer security barricading at CBI office. Heavy police force has also been deployed at Rouse Avenue Court where Sisodia is likely to be produced on Monday afternoon. According to police, after the protest by AAP, heavy security arrangements have been made on the stretch -- Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg. The traffic cops said that traffic in the central part of the city is also likely to be affected during the day.
Feb 27, 2023 10:46 IST

Manish Sisodia Arrested In Liquor Case: Security Upped at Sisodia's Residence In New Delhi

Feb 27, 2023 10:34 IST
Feb 27, 2023 10:34 IST

'South Lobby', Bribes & Profits: Amid Manish Sisodia's Arrest, Delhi Liquor Scam in 5 Points

The CBI Sunday arrested Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy relating to the sale of alcohol. READ MORE
Feb 27, 2023 10:32 IST

AAP To March from Churchgate Station to BJP's Office in Mumbai in Protest Against Manish Sisodia's Arrest

The Aam Aadmi Party, in an official statement, said it will protest today against the arrest of Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia by the CBI in a 'fake case.' AAP volunteers will March to the BJP Office from Churchgate Station in Mumbai at 1pm in protest against the arrest.
Feb 27, 2023 10:27 IST

Security Tightened in Central Delhi Ahead of AAP Protest Against Sisodia’s Arrest

Security on Monday morning was beefed up at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in Delhi as the Aam Aadmi Party has called for a protest against the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI in the excise policy case. A senior police officer said heavy security arrangements have been made on the stretch -- DDU Marg -- in central Delhi where both the BJP and the AAP headquarters are located. Traffic in the central part of the city is also likely to be affected during the day.
Feb 27, 2023 10:23 IST

AAP Leaders Detained Yesterday To Remain In Police Station Today: Sources

AAP leaders who were detained yesterday still continue to be there in the Police Stations- this includes MP Sanjay Singh and Minister Gopal Rai, said sources. AAP is planning a nationwide protest against Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia's arrest by CBI.
Feb 27, 2023 10:11 IST

Trinamool Stands by AAP Over Sisodia's Arrest

West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress on Sunday expressed its solidarity with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in wake of the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Trinamool leader in the Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien, in a tweet, claimed that Sisodia would not have been arrested had he succumbed to the pressure of BJP. Without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he termed Sisodia's arrest as a plot by the two top ministers of the Union cabinet. In the tweet, O'Brien has also claimed that at a time when all the erstwhile allies of BJP have deserted the saffron camp, central agencies like the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (IT) departments have remained the only allies of the ruling party at the Centre.
Feb 27, 2023 09:49 IST

'Sisodia Name Mentioned in Charge Sheets But Not as Accused'

The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate have mentioned the name of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in their charge sheets, though not as an accused, sources said. CBI sources alleged that Sisodia allegedly bought 11 cell phones on someone else's name and destroyed them after using them. According to the source, the agency "after having enough evidence", decided to arrest Sisodia under Sections 477-A (falsification of accounts) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. The CBI sources have also claimed that a Delhi bureaucrat has turned against Sisodia and got his statement recorded under Section 164 of CrPC as a witness, and this is crucial to their case.
Feb 27, 2023 09:29 IST

Manish Sisodia Used 18 Phones; Changed Three Phone in A Single Day: CBI Sources

Multiple phone numbers and phones were used by Manish Sisodia. He used 18 Phones and as many as four numbers. The Delhi Dy CM changed three phones in a single day. He was using similar numbers: Sources privy to CBI investigation.
Feb 27, 2023 09:19 IST

Manish Sisodia Arrest: 'CBI Has Bureaucrat's Statement, WhatsApp Chats as Proof'

A source in the CBI has claimed that the probe agency has retrieved some WhatsApp chats which indicate that the details related to the Delhi Excise Policy were shared with a few businessmen "in advance", which was against the rules. The fresh details have emerged hours after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), after a day-long questioning on Sunday, arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the excise policy scam. The source claimed that besides the chats, a bureaucrat had also recorded his statement against Sisodia. The CBI also alleged that Sisodia has destroyed evidence.
Feb 27, 2023 09:14 IST

Kejriwal Should Remove Both Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain from Cabinet: BJP's Kapil Mishra

" I want to say CM Arvind Kejriwal should remove both arrested Minister Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain from the Cabinet... CM Kejriwal should also take on some responsibilities now. Jailed leader Sisodia and Jain have maximum portfolios, while CM has none," said BJP leader Kapil Mishra. Sisodia's arrest is another biggest high-profile actions against an Opposition leader, after that of Satyendar Jain, Delhi's the then health minister, in June last year.
Feb 27, 2023 08:59 IST

BRS Condemns Sisodia's Arrest, Calls it Undemocratic

elangana's ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Sunday condemned the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi liquor policy scam case. BRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao termed Sisodia's arrest as undemocratic and alleged that the BJP's treatment of opposition is vicious. The BRS leader wanted to know how many ED, IT and CBI raids were conducted on BJP leaders or their kith and kin in last 8 years? "Kya Sab Ke Sab BJP Wale Raja Satya Harischandra Ke Cousins/Rishtedaar Hain?," he asked.
Feb 27, 2023 08:39 IST

Manish Sisodia Arrested in Delhi Liquor Scam; To Be Presented in Court at 2 pm

Manish Sisodia will be presented in the court at 2 pm, sources told CNN News18. As of now, Dayan Krishnan is his lawyer. AAP has approached Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is yet to confirm, they added.
Feb 27, 2023 08:27 IST

Sisodia Arrested in Delhi Liquor Scam; AAP to Hit Streets Across India in Protest Today

AAP general secretary Sandeep Pathak said the party will protest across the country against Sisodia’s arrest on Monday.

“The Dy. CM was issued a notice u/s 41A Cr.P.C for attending the investigation on 19.02.2023. However, he sought time of one week citing his pre-occupation. Accepting his request, he was issued a notice u/s 41A Cr.P.C for attending the investigation today (on 26.02.2023) for answering various questions evaded by him during his examination on 17.10.2022 and further questions relating to his incriminating role based on evidence collected during the investigation of the case. However, he gave evasive replies and did not cooperate investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary. Therefore, he has been arrested. The arrested accused will be produced before the Designated Court, Delhi," the CBI said. READ MORE

Feb 27, 2023 08:24 IST

Delhi Excise Scam: No Answer on Missing Files, Fresh Evidence; Why CBI Arrested Sisodia | Exclusive

CBI sources said Sisodia could not answer when asked about crucial files that have gone missing. “Multiple mobile phones were changed by Sisodia once the investigation began, they could have crucial evidence pertaining to the case. Those mobiles have to be recovered. Witnesses have to be confronted." READ MORE
Feb 27, 2023 08:23 IST

Sisodia's Arrest: AAP Alleges Vendetta Politics, BJP Rejects Charge

"It is a black day for democracy," the AAP said Sunday while claiming that Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was innocent and has been arrested due to vendetta politics, a charge rejected by the BJP which said the law was taking its course. The BJP alleged that AAP leaders had failed to explain several questionable actions in the Delhi excise policy matter, and said that agencies do not work on emotion but look into technicalities. While the Delhi Congress demanded that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should also be arrested and calling him the "mastermind", the Trinamool Congress (TMC) took a swipe at the BJP, saying only agencies like the CBI and the ED remain its "true allies".
Feb 27, 2023 08:22 IST

AAP Workers From Across India Asked To Reach Delhi HQ: Sources

"AAP Karyakartas from all constituencies of Delhi have been asked to reach the party office. The protest and action will also depend on the Court proceedings," sources told CNN News18. The CBI on Sunday arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy relating to the sale of alcohol, in a move that could plunge the national capital into a governance crisis and further widen the political rift between the AAP and the BJP-led Central government. AAP has announced a nationwide protest against Siodia's arrest today.
Feb 27, 2023 08:10 IST

AAP to Hold Nationwide Protest Against Sisodia’s Arrest Today

The Aam Aadmi Party is set to stage nationwide protests on Monday against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's arrest in connection with the alleged liquor excise policy case. The party will also hold protests at the BJP headquarters in the national capital around 12 pm, news agency ANI reported.
Feb 27, 2023 08:07 IST

Security Beefed Outside AAP's Office in Delhi

Police presence has started to increase at AAP's office in Delhi ahead of the party's nationwide protest against Manish Sisodia’s arrest in the liquor policy case today. At least three buses Central Reserve Police Force personnel have been deployed outside AAP's office here.
Feb 27, 2023 08:01 IST

Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Arrested by CBI; A Timeline of How Liquorgate Unfolded

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday, seven hours after he was questioned by the central agency in connection to the excise policy scam case. READ MORE
Feb 27, 2023 08:00 IST

'Sisodia Gave Evasive Replies, Did Not Cooperate...': CBI After Delhi Dy CM's Arrest

Sisodia was arrested after nearly eight hours of questioning on various aspects of the excise policy for 2021-22, which the probe agency says suffered from irregularities both in its formulation and implementation, allegedly intended to benefit people with links to the AAP. The CBI investigators were not satisfied with Sisodia's answers, an official said, adding he was not cooperating in the probe and avoided clarifications sought on crucial points. "He gave evasive replies and did not cooperate in the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary. Therefore, he has been arrested," the CBI said in a statement.
Feb 27, 2023 07:56 IST

Sisodia's Arrest Height of Dictatorship, Black Day for Democracy: AAP

The AAP on Sunday described the arrest of party leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as the "height of dictatorship" and a "black day for democracy". The party said the BJP "carried out" the arrest due to political vendetta and said God will not forgive Prime Minister Narendra Modi for it. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann visited Sisodia's residence here, said the AAP will take responsibility for his deputy's family. Kejriwal said Sisodia's arrest is "nothing but dirty politics". "Manish Sisodia is innocent and his arrest is nothing but dirty politics. There is a lot of anger among the people over his arrest. Everyone is watching and the public will give a befitting response. His arrest will only boost our spirits further, our struggle will get stronger," he said.
Feb 27, 2023 07:54 IST

Kejriwal, Mann Meet Sisodia's Family After His Arrest; Claim Charges 'Completely False'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday slammed the BJP-led Centre over his deputy Manish Sisodia's arrest, saying people will respond to it as they are watching how "patriots and honest people" are being jailed while "no action is taken" against those looting the country's banks. "Manish Sisodia has been arrested in a completely false case. Manish ji is a gentleman, a patriot as well as an honest and brave person who was busy serving the country round the clock," Kejriwal told reporters after meeting the deputy chief minister's wife at her residence following his arrest. Kejriwal and along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Sisodia's residence to meet his wife and assured her of all support. Speaking to reporters outside Sisodia's residence, Mann alleged that Sisodia has been arrested by the CBI in "a false case" just to "scare and break" the Aam Aadmi Party team.  
Feb 27, 2023 07:51 IST

False Allegations Levelled Against Me, Not Worried About Staying in Jail: Sisodia's Message to Delhiites

"I might have to stay in jail for a few months, but I am not worried about it at all," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a letter to Delhiites before he left for the CBI office for questioning in the Delhi excise policy case on Sunday. He said false allegations have been levelled against him and he is confident that he will be cleared of all charges in court. "These people are going to arrest me today. They have levelled false allegations against me. I am sure all these cases will be dismissed in court, but it might take some time. It is possible that I might have to stay in jail for a few months. But I am not worried about it at all," Sisodia said in his letter, without naming anyone. "We are followers of Bhagat Singh. He embraced capital punishment for the sake of the country. Going to jail is a small thing," he said. In his message, Sisodia also spoke about his wife, who he said had supported him throughout his journey, but would be left alone after his arrest. "My wife has been very supportive. We have seen many ups and downs. I was working as a journalist and earning well and getting promotions regularly. My career was doing well. Then one day, I quit my job and joined Arvind Kejriwal and started working in jhuggis. The security in life ended but my wife always supported me and gave me strength," he said. He said his wife has not been keeping well and their only son is in Canada, which means she will be left alone after his arrest. He requested AAP workers to take care of her while he is away.

Earlier today, the CBI said that they are seeking a five-day police custody for  Sisodia after he was produced at the Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court at 2 pm on Monday. His routine medical examination was done at the CBI headquarters in Delhi by government doctors, sources said.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at several locations, across Delhi and other parts of the country, in anticipation of protests by Aam Aadmi Party workers following the deputy chief minister’s arrest. AAP workers had clashes with police in several states across India as they launched a nationwide protest against Siodia’s arrest today.

Sisodia’s, arrest is another biggest high-profile action against an Opposition leader, after that of Satyendar Jain, Delhi’s the then health minister, in June last year.

Delhi Dy CM was arrested after nearly eight hours of questioning on various aspects of the excise policy for 2021-22, which the probe agency says suffered from irregularities both in its formulation and implementation, allegedly intended to benefit people with links to the AAP.

The CBI investigators were not satisfied with Sisodia’s answers, an official said, adding he was not cooperating in the probe and avoided clarifications sought on crucial points. “He gave evasive replies and did not cooperate in the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary. Therefore, he has been arrested,” the CBI said in a statement.

His arrest by the Central Investigation agency is seen as a move that could plunge the city into a governance crisis and further widen the political rift between the AAP and the BJP-led Centre.

Both Sisodia and Jain have been credited for what the Aam Aadmi Party describes as the successful transformation of Delhi’s education and health services, contributing to the party’s popularity and continued electoral success. Their absence in the government would leave Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with no heavyweight lieutenant to implement his governance agenda in Delhi.

Reacting to the development, Kejriwal said his deputy was innocent and termed the arrest “dirty politics”.

“Manish is innocent. His arrest is dirty politics. It has angered people quite a lot. People are watching everything. People now understand everything and will give reply to this. It will boost our spirit and our struggle will only get stronger,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

“It is a black day for democracy,” the AAP said while claiming that Sisodia was innocent and has been arrested due to vendetta politics, a charge rejected by the BJP which said the law was taking its course.

Chief Minister Kejriwal also shared Sisodia’s letter on Twitter, which he wrote to Delhiites before leaving for the CBI office for questioning in the Delhi excise policy case.

In his letter, Sisodia said, “I might have to stay in jail for a few months, but I am not worried about it at all.”

He said false allegations have been levelled against him and he is confident that he will be cleared of all charges in court.

“These people are going to arrest me today. They have levelled false allegations against me. I am sure all these cases will be dismissed in court, but it might take some time. It is possible that I might have to stay in jail for a few months. But I am not worried about it at all,” Sisodia said in his letter, without naming anyone.

“We are followers of Bhagat Singh. He embraced capital punishment for the sake of the country. Going to jail is a small thing,” he added.

Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann visited Sisodia’s residence to meet his family members after the arrest.

Meanwhile, the BJP alleged that AAP leaders had failed to explain several questionable actions in the Delhi excise policy matter, and said that agencies do not work on emotion but look into technicalities.

While the Delhi Congress demanded that Kejriwal should also be arrested and called him the “mastermind”, the Trinamool Congress took a swipe at the BJP, saying only agencies like the CBI and the ED remain its “true allies”.

Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, was summoned last Sunday but he sought deferment of his questioning citing the ongoing Budget exercise, following which, the CBI had asked him to appear on February 26. This was the second round of questioning of Sisodia after the agency registered a case on August 17 last year. He was quizzed on October 17 last year.

Read all the Latest India News here

