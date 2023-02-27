Last Updated: February 27, 2023, 18:07 IST
New Delhi, India
Manish Sisodia News LIVE Updates: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who was arrested in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped liquor policy has been sent to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody till March 4. The CBI’s five-day remand was accepted. Read More
➡️The AAP-led government implemented the new liquor policy in November 2021 in Delhi. The policy was made based on a report by an expert committee under the chairmanship of the Excise Commissioner which was constituted vide an order dated September 4, 2020.
➡️The Delhi Excise Policy drastically altered the way liquor is sold in the city, with private players taking over the retail business instead of the government.
➡️The Excise Policy 2021-22 was withdrawn by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on July 31 after a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe was recommended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena into “violation of norms and lapses."
➡️Sisodia and 14 others were “accused" in an FIR by the CBI for criminal conspiracy and corruption over alleged large-scale irregularities in the framing and implementation of excise policy on August 17.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday commented on Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s arrest and attacked BJP for “misusing" central agencies to “intimidate the opposition."
Taking to Twitter, he said, “The arrest of Manish Sisodia by CBI is another example of how BJP misuses the Union Government’s agencies to intimidate the opposition. It’s a blatant abuse of power and an attack on democracy. Such repression undermines the very foundation of our nation and should be resisted."
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who was arrested in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped liquor policy has been sent to CBI custody till March 4. The CBI’s five-day remand was accepted.
Goa Aam Aadmi Party leaders on Monday protested outside the Bharatiya Janata Party’s office in Panaji to condemn the arrest of Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and dubbed the action against the senior AAP leader as “murder of democracy".
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy relating to the sale of alcohol.
In Goa, AAP leaders including MLAs Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva, state party vice president Valmiki Naik and others protested outside the BJP’s head office in Panaji.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s counsel on Monday said the Delhi Liquor policy was implemented after taking suggestions even from the Delhi lieutenant governor and that since it required consultations, there was no chance of conspiracy.
“I have tried to keep everything open," he said.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s counsel on Monday, while opposing the probe agency’s plea for custody, submitted that the CBI says he changed his cell phones, but that is not a crime.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s counsel on Monday claimed that there was no evidence against him and opposed the CBI’s plea for his remand.
A Delhi Court on Monday reserved the order of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking a five-day police custody for Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection to the Liquor policy scam.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s counsel on Monday pointed out that Sisodia is Delhi’s Finance Minister and has responsibilities to present the budget.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s counsel on Monday highlighted that his client is a public servant and that a public servant should only be arrested, when it’s “utmost necessary."
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s counsel said that anything good done by his client was “buried under the carpet."
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s counsel replying against CBI’s allegation of his client not cooperating said that, as far as cooperation is concerned, Sisodia has done that every time.
“As far as cooperation is concerned, it is even their case that I have cooperated. They have raided my home, my phones are with them." He has highlighted the Sisodia’s side “appeared every time."
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s counsel told a city court that the CBI has “no grounds" to arrest him and as long as Article 20(3) of the Constitution remains, he has constitutional rights. “He’s concealing true facts, not cooperating in the investigation….this can never be a ground of arrest,’ the council said.
Police on Monday foiled an attempt by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers to take out a protest march here against the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI in an excise policy case.
The AAP workers assembled at the party office at Rajbagh and raised slogans like “Shiksha Mantri Tujhe Salaam", “Gundagardi nahi chalegi", “Taana shahi nahi chalega", decrying Sisodia’s arrest.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday said that the entire case, relating to the now scarped Delhi Liquor policy, was about profits and that the conspiracy was hatched in a “very secretive manner."
The CBI on Monday said that they are seeking a five-day police custody for Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy relating to the sale of alcohol.
“Satyameva Jayate. It’s a welcome step that Manish Sisodia has been arrested as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has made a lot of wealth through corruption. Even Arvind Kejriwal must be arrested as he is the mastermind of this scam." READ MORE
i: A protest by the Aam Aadmi Party against the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia witnessed chaotic scenes near the BJP headquarters here with police detaining many party leaders and workers.
As AAP protestors tried to march towards the BJP office at DDU Marg, police prevented them from marching ahead by deploying its personnel in strength and erecting barricades. However, when they insisted to move on and tried to climb barricades, police swung into action and detained several of them.
Police personnel were seen shoving and pushing AAP workers into buses. There were 10-15 buses for carrying the party’s workers.
The Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that 80 per cent of its leaders were arrested by Delhi Police since Sunday, and questioned whether anyone can be detained for more than 24 hours.
Addressing a press conference, AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said the long detention was illegal and drew a parallel between former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s emergency era and the present.
“Since yesterday, the Aam Aadmi Party has been repeatedly saying that not only has Manish Sisodia ji been arrested, but almost 80 per cent of the leadership of the party has been arrested by the police. When asked, the central government is saying that they have only been detained," he said.
“I want to know whether the detention is of one hour, two hours or three hours. Now it will be 24 hours, can police detain such big leaders for 24 hours? There is no such provision in the law," he opined.
The CPI(M) on Monday condemned the arrest of AAP leader Manish Sisodia, accusing the government of using central agencies to target the opposition in an attempt to divert attention from the Adani issue. In a statement, the Left party charged, “His arrest is part of the Modi government project to weaponise central investigative agencies to target opposition party leaders. In almost every state where the government is run by an opposition party, cases are filed against leaders, arrests are made so as to destabilise the governments being run by opposition parties".
“Having failed to win elections by democratic means the Modi regime is using central agencies to undermine democracy in India targeting the opposition," it charged.
It also alleged that the attack on opposition leaders is also to “divert attention from the increasing questions being raised about the nature of the relationship between the prime minister, the ruling party and its ‘favoured’ big business houses like Adani."
Don’t use Bhagat Singh’s name to hide your sins. They (AAP) definitely formed the govt in the name of honesty, but these people have proved to be the most dishonest. Children of Delhi have suffered because of this govt and earlier governments, said Union Min Meenakashi Lekhi on Mahish Sisodia’s arrest.
“n the name of skill training, scams were done. The central agencies do not work on someone’s saying, if they would have worked on BJP’s saying then they (AAP leaders) would’ve been arrested before elections but CBI arrested him after finding the evidences," she added.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday slammed the BJP-led Centre over AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s arrest, saying the people of Delhi will respond to it by ensuring the saffron party’s defeat in all seven Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 polls.
“Sisodia ji, who brought revolutionary changes in the field of education in Delhi, BJP has proved that it is not only against education but also against the future of the children of Delhi, " Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.
“The people of Delhi will respond to it by defeating the BJP in all the seven seats in the next Lok Sabha elections," the Samajwadi Party chief added.
AAP general secretary Sandeep Pathak said the party will protest across the country against Sisodia’s arrest on Monday.
“The Dy. CM was issued a notice u/s 41A Cr.P.C for attending the investigation on 19.02.2023. However, he sought time of one week citing his pre-occupation. Accepting his request, he was issued a notice u/s 41A Cr.P.C for attending the investigation today (on 26.02.2023) for answering various questions evaded by him during his examination on 17.10.2022 and further questions relating to his incriminating role based on evidence collected during the investigation of the case. However, he gave evasive replies and did not cooperate investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary. Therefore, he has been arrested. The arrested accused will be produced before the Designated Court, Delhi," the CBI said. READ MORE
Earlier today, the CBI said that they are seeking a five-day police custody for Sisodia after he was produced at the Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court at 2 pm on Monday. His routine medical examination was done at the CBI headquarters in Delhi by government doctors, sources said.
Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at several locations, across Delhi and other parts of the country, in anticipation of protests by Aam Aadmi Party workers following the deputy chief minister’s arrest. AAP workers had clashes with police in several states across India as they launched a nationwide protest against Siodia’s arrest today.
Sisodia’s, arrest is another biggest high-profile action against an Opposition leader, after that of Satyendar Jain, Delhi’s the then health minister, in June last year.
Delhi Dy CM was arrested after nearly eight hours of questioning on various aspects of the excise policy for 2021-22, which the probe agency says suffered from irregularities both in its formulation and implementation, allegedly intended to benefit people with links to the AAP.
The CBI investigators were not satisfied with Sisodia’s answers, an official said, adding he was not cooperating in the probe and avoided clarifications sought on crucial points. “He gave evasive replies and did not cooperate in the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary. Therefore, he has been arrested,” the CBI said in a statement.
His arrest by the Central Investigation agency is seen as a move that could plunge the city into a governance crisis and further widen the political rift between the AAP and the BJP-led Centre.
Both Sisodia and Jain have been credited for what the Aam Aadmi Party describes as the successful transformation of Delhi’s education and health services, contributing to the party’s popularity and continued electoral success. Their absence in the government would leave Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with no heavyweight lieutenant to implement his governance agenda in Delhi.
Reacting to the development, Kejriwal said his deputy was innocent and termed the arrest “dirty politics”.
“Manish is innocent. His arrest is dirty politics. It has angered people quite a lot. People are watching everything. People now understand everything and will give reply to this. It will boost our spirit and our struggle will only get stronger,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.
“It is a black day for democracy,” the AAP said while claiming that Sisodia was innocent and has been arrested due to vendetta politics, a charge rejected by the BJP which said the law was taking its course.
Chief Minister Kejriwal also shared Sisodia’s letter on Twitter, which he wrote to Delhiites before leaving for the CBI office for questioning in the Delhi excise policy case.
In his letter, Sisodia said, “I might have to stay in jail for a few months, but I am not worried about it at all.”
He said false allegations have been levelled against him and he is confident that he will be cleared of all charges in court.
“These people are going to arrest me today. They have levelled false allegations against me. I am sure all these cases will be dismissed in court, but it might take some time. It is possible that I might have to stay in jail for a few months. But I am not worried about it at all,” Sisodia said in his letter, without naming anyone.
“We are followers of Bhagat Singh. He embraced capital punishment for the sake of the country. Going to jail is a small thing,” he added.
Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann visited Sisodia’s residence to meet his family members after the arrest.
Meanwhile, the BJP alleged that AAP leaders had failed to explain several questionable actions in the Delhi excise policy matter, and said that agencies do not work on emotion but look into technicalities.
While the Delhi Congress demanded that Kejriwal should also be arrested and called him the “mastermind”, the Trinamool Congress took a swipe at the BJP, saying only agencies like the CBI and the ED remain its “true allies”.
Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, was summoned last Sunday but he sought deferment of his questioning citing the ongoing Budget exercise, following which, the CBI had asked him to appear on February 26. This was the second round of questioning of Sisodia after the agency registered a case on August 17 last year. He was quizzed on October 17 last year.
