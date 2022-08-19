Manish Sisodia-CBI Raids LIVE Updates: CBI Active in Punjab, Maharashtra, T'gana Amid Raid at Dy CM's Home; AAP Questions Liquor Deaths in Guj

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on July 30 declared that the Delhi government decided to withdraw the new Excise Policy for the time being and instead direct the sale of liquor through government-run vends. The issue, which has multiple political as well as financial ramifications, seemed to halt in on its concluding chapters with the developments.

With the announcement, the AAP government accused the BJP of "running an illegal liquor business in Gujarat" and wished to do so in Delhi as well. In a press conference, the deputy chief minister, who also holds the excise portfolio, stated that the Delhi chief secretary has been directed to ensure that liquor is now sold only through government shops and that there is no chaos.