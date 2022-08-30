Home » News » India » Manish Sisodia's Ghaziabad Bank Locker Being Checked by CBI Over Delhi Liquor Policy Scam

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 30, 2022, 11:55 IST

New Delhi, India

The Central Bureau of Investigation is at a Delhi branch of The Punjab National Bank to check deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's locker. (File photo)
The Central Bureau of Investigation is at a Delhi branch of The Punjab National Bank to check deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's locker.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is at a branch of The Punjab National Bank in Ghaziabad to check deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s locker. This comes a day after Sisodia claimed that the central agency will raid his bank locker in connection with an ongoing probe by the agency into alleged corruption in the implementation of the new excise policy in Delhi.

“Tomorrow CBI is coming to raid our bank locker. Nothing was found in the 14-hour raid at my house on 19th August. Nothing will be found in the locker either. Welcome to CBI. Me and my family will fully cooperate in the investigation," Sisodia had tweeted.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is among 15 persons named in an FIR filed by the CBI. Excise officials, liquor company executives, dealers along with some unknown public servants and private persons have been booked in the case.

first published: August 30, 2022, 11:34 IST
last updated: August 30, 2022, 11:55 IST