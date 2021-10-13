Manmohan Singh Admitted to Delhi AIIMS in Cardio Department; Congress Says 'Routine Treatment'

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been admitted to the All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi, in the cardiology department, sources told CNN-News18. Congress leader Pranav Jha, however, said in a tweet that Singh’s condition was stable and the leader was undergoing ‘routine treatment’.

“There are some unsubstantiated rumours with regards to former PM, Dr Manmohan Singh ji’s health. His condition is stable. He is undergoing routine treatment. We will share any updates as needed. We thank our friends in media for their concern," Jha said on Twitter.

Advertisement

Singh had turned 89 two weeks ago on September 26. In April this year, the former PM had tested Covid-19 positive and had been admitted to AIIMS. Then Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had followed up on Singh’s condition and had said the best possible care was being provided to him.

Singh had last year in May been admitted to AIIMS after complaining of chest trouble. He had been monitored at the hospital’s cardio ward, ANI had reported.

The former PM had underwent a successful coronary bypass surgery at AIIMS in 2009. He was operated on for a redo cardiac bypass operation by a team of doctors lead by Ramakanta Panda, a famous Mumbai-based cardiovascular thoracic surgeon and Vice-Chairman of Asian Heart Institute (AHI). Singh had five bypasses performed on him after undergoing a bypass operation in 1990 and a stenting treatment in 2004, according to reports.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.