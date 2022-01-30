Mann ki Baat Updates: Before Radio Programme, PM Modi Remembers Mahatma Gandhi; Will Address Nation at 11:30 am

>Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: The first edition of this year’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 11:30 am today. The 85th episode of the PM’s monthly radio programme has been deferred by half an hour as he will pay obeisance to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary (Martyrs’ Day). All BJP state offices have also been asked to observe Gandhi’s death anniversary simultaneously.

PM Modi had earlier called citizens to share their views for this edition of ‘Mann ki Baat’. “On the 30th of this month, the first #MannKiBaat of 2022 will take place. I am sure you have lots to share in terms of inspiring life stories and topics. Share them on @mygovindia or the NaMo App. Record your message by dialling 1800-11-7800," the prime minister tweeted.

In his last episode of Mann Ki Baat, which was aired on December 26, PM Modi tried to encourage people to follow the ‘Swachh Bharat’ initiative, and had said that the resolve of cleanliness will be fulfilled only with discipline, awareness and dedication.

This edition of ‘Mann ki Baat’ gains even more importance as assembly elections in crucial states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are just round the corner. In Maharashtra, the state unit of BJP has decided to take the monthly radio programme to 75,000 booths across the states.

According to a report in Indian Express, the project is a part of the party’s strategy to aggressively spread Modi’s message among the grassroot workers and make his image better. Booths are significant for BJP when it comes to poll management. Every booth is managed by a group of dedicated workers. The numbers vary from ten to 50 workers depending on the area and the constituency.

State BJP vice-president Prasad Lad, a key coordinator of the programme, was quoted: “The state BJP has decided to televise PM’s Mann Ki Baat across 75,000 booths in Maharashtra." A state-level organising committee has been set up to regularly follow up on the progress.

When and Where to Watch ‘Mann ki Baat’ Live?

The programme can be watched online or on television or radio at 11:30 am. It will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan, AIR News website and newsonair mobile app and will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of the AIR News, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry. This story too will be updated with ‘live’ details from PM Modi’s address.

LATEST UPDATES FROM PM MODI’S ‘MANN KI BAAT’:

• Before addressing the nation through his radio programme, PM Modi remembered Mahatma Gandhi and said that it is every citizen’s collective endeavour to further popularise his noble ideals. “Today, on Martyrs’ Day, paying homage to all the greats who courageously safeguarded our nation. Their service and bravery will always be remembered," the prime minister added.

