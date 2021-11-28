Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Address 83rd Edition of Monthly Radio Show Today

Narendra Modi will address the nation in the 83rd episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday. It will also be the second last edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of the year. “Tune in at 11 am tomorrow. #MannKiBaat,” the prime minister tweeted on Saturday.

Today’s edition comes a day before the Parliament begins to assemble for the winter session and a week after the Prime Minister announced the Centre’s decision to repeal the 3 farm laws.

“Mann ki Baat” is PM Modi’s monthly radio address that is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.

In the previous edition of his radio show, PM Modi had hailed the health workers on the fast-paced Covid vaccination drive which has covered over 100 crore people, and also on the occasion of UN Day on Sunday said ‘India will play a key role in making our planet a better place’.

He said, “India has always worked for world peace. This is seen in our contribution to the UN Peacekeeping forces. India is also working to make Yoga and traditional methods of wellness more popular.”

He said one of the things that is capturing people’s imagination is the usage of drones in India. Youngsters and the world of startups are very interested in this subject.

The Prime Minister said that India is working on using drones for transportation, including delivery of goods to homes and assistance during emergencies monitoring law order. Soon drones will be deployed for all such needs, he said.

