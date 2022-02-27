Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Address 86th Edition of Monthly Programme at 11am Today

Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 11am today in the 86th edition of the monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme which falls amid the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh elections and Russia’s invasion in Ukraine. On February 13, PM Modi had sought suggestions for his programme. “This month’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme will take place on the 27th of February, and as before I am eager for your suggestions …write them on MyGov, the NaMo App or dial 1800-11-7800 and record your message," he said. The Prime Minister’s monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann ki Baat’ is aired on the last Sunday of every month. The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app. The first episode of the programme was broadcast on October 3, 2014.

Here are the latest updates on PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat:

• In his last Mann ki Baat on January 30, PM Modi said corruption is like a “termite" which makes the country hollow and all the people of the country have to work together to rid the nation of it as soon as possible.

• The prime minister informed that more than one crore children had sent him postcards. These postcards have come from many parts of the country and even from abroad, he added. “These postcards give a glimpse of broad and comprehensive outlook of our new generation for our country’s future," PM Modi said.

• On Covid vaccination, PM Modi said that that the country is fighting with great success againt the new wave of pandemic.

• 60% of the youth in the age group of 15 to 18 years have got their vaccines within three to four weeks, PM Modi said.

• India is very successfully fighting the fresh wave of Covid pandemic. It is a matter of pride that so far almost 4.5 crore children have taken Covid vaccine: PM Modi

