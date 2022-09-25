Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: Chandigarh Airport to be Named after Bhagat Singh on Sep 28, Says Modi; People Urged to Go ‘Vocal for Local’ in Festive Season

Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that the Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a tribute to the great freedom fighter. In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi also said that climate change is a major threat to marine ecosystems and that the litter on beaches is disturbing.

“It becomes our responsibility to make serious and continuous efforts to tackle these challenges," he said. In the broadcast, Modi paid tributes to BJP ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, saying he was a profound thinker and a great son of the country.

Modi also said that 130 crore Indians were filled with pride over the return of cheetahs. He said a task force will monitor them and on the basis of that it will be decided when people can see them. He said that an important day of ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ is coming on September 28 when the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh will be celebrated. “Just before his birth anniversary, as a tribute, an important decision has been taken, it has been decided that the Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh," Modi said

In his last address on August 28, PM Modi lauded the “collective might" of the country following the occasion of 76th Independence Day. He also said the people came forward to become the “vanguard of the pride of the tricolor".

PM Modi urged people to join efforts in eradicating malnutrition in September, adding that social awareness will play an important role in tackling the issue.

“Efforts for social awareness play an important role in tackling the challenges of malnutrition. I would urge all of you in the coming nutrition month, to take part in the efforts to eradicate malnutrition," he said. He said that ‘Poshan Maah’ is celebrated every year from September 1 to 30.

