Mann Ki Baat: Practice Cleanliness Amid Devotion, Says PM Modi on 'Littering' on Char Dham Path

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said it was important to practice cleanliness amid devotion. He was talking in the context of littering being found on the Char Dham pilgrimage path in his 89th episode of the monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’. He asked devotees to keep their surroundings clean, and help others do the same.

Modi said the values of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan should be kept in mind while doing pilgrimage journeys so others are not inconvenienced.

The Prime Minister talked about a range of topics, from the ‘Ek Bharat Shresht Bharat’ initiative to his recent visit to Japan. Modi on also touched upon the issue of start-ups in India, and growing unicorns.

Noting that the number of unicorns in India has reached the 100-mark, Modi on Sunday said that even during the Covid pandemic, India’s startups continued to create wealth and value.

In his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio broadcast, he said that on the fifth of this month the number of unicorns in India reached the 100-mark.

“One unicorn means a startup of at least Rs 7,500 crore turnover. The total valuation of these unicorns is USD 330 billion, that is over Rs 25 lakh crore. Surely it is a matter of immense pride for every Indian," the prime minister said.

“You will be amazed to know that out of the total unicorns, 44 unicorns were formed only last year. Not only that, in a span of three-four months this year, 14 unicorns were made. This means that even during the global pandemic our startups continued to create wealth and value," he said.

Modi said the average annual growth rate of Indian unicorns is more than that of the US, the UK and many other countries.

