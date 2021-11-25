Man's Body Found After Fire Breaks Out in Garments' Factory in Delhi

The body of a 40-year-old man was found in a garments factory after a fire broke out in Gandhi Nagar area of Shahadra here on early Thursday morning, police said. The deceased was identified as Sanju who hailed from a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahar district, they said.

There was no visible burn injury on the victim’s body, so he could have died due to suffocation, police said, adding a post-mortem examination will ascertain the exact cause of death. According to the Fire Department, they received a call around 3 am regarding a blaze in a factory and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Police said the fire tenders could not reach at the exact location as the factory was in a narrow street. They said their all-night patrolling staff rushed there and extinguished the fire, which broke out on the first floor of the factory, with the help of locals.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahadra) R Sathiyasundaram said “A man, later identified as Sanju, was found lying unconscious on the factory’s first floor. He was shifted to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead." The premises were used for manufacturing and storage of shirts by a man named, Deepak Jain of Ashok Nagar, and he was visited by the cime team as part of an inspection, the officer said. “According to the report from the Fire Department, further legal action will be taken," he said.

