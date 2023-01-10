Man's Hand Chopped Off in Haryana's Kurukshetra, Taken Away by Attacker; Victim Hospitalised

In a shocking incident in Haryana’s Kurukshetra, a man’s hand was chopped off by unidentified people and was later taken away by them. According to police, the victim is currently undergoing treatment and the motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.

The man, identified as Jugnu, has been admitted to Lok Nayak Jay Prakash Narayan Hospital and is in a critical condition. The incident took place at Kurukshetra Haveli in Sadar Police Station area.

The CCTV footage of the nearby areas is also being accessed by police to nab those behind the brutal attack.

“Ten to twelve men with their faces covered entered the Kurukshetra Haveli, and attacked the victim Jugnu and chopped off his hand. The exact reason behind the incident is not clear," news agency ANI quoted DSP Ramdutt Nain as saying.

“His statement will be recorded and a case will be registered on that basis. CCTV footage will also be scanned," he added. Eyewitnesses said the victim was sitting outside Kurukshetra Haveli when 10-12 men attacked him with sharp weapons.

