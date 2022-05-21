Man's Mutilated Body Recovered from Well in UP; Ex-girlfriend, Her Uncle Arrested

A 21-year-old man was allegedly killed by his former girlfriend and her family members here, officials said on Saturday. Police said they arrested the woman Santosh Kumari and her uncle Rajaram, and that the duo has confessed to the killing. Based on their statements, victim Dinesh’s mutilated body was recovered from a well in Angola village under Bilsi police station area, the woman’s native place, they said.

According to the complaint filed by one Ravindra Pal Singh, a resident of Kot village here, his son Dinesh was in a relationship with Kumari and he wanted to marry her. However, her parents fixed her marriage elsewhere. Dinesh, however, pressured Kumari to elope with him and this irked her, police said. Kumari and Rajaram hatched a plan to kill Dinesh and they summoned him to their village on May 10.

The duo strangled Dinesh and dumped his body in a well. On May 12, Kumari got married as decided by her parents, the police said. As Dinesh was missing for several days, his family members filed a police complaint on May 13. They alleged that they had raised suspicion against Kumari and her family members since the day their son went missing, but the police ignored their plea. Police said they could not trace Dinesh for several days and his mobile was switched off, following which they registered a kidnapping case on May 18. Police said they fetched Dinesh’s call records and found that his maximum engagement on calls was with Kumari.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Siddharth Verma said Kumari and Rajaram were taken into custody and they confessed to the crime during interrogation. The SP said the police have added murder charge to the FIR against the duo and that two others relatives of Kumari, who are allegedly involved in the killing, will be arrested soon.

