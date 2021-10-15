Factories to Corp Entities: All You Need to Know About 7 Defence Firms Carved Out of OFB by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated seven new state-run defence firms replacing the Ordnance Factory Board and said that a single-window system has been put in place instead of stagnant policies to develop India as a major producer of defence equipment.

The new companies are: Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVANI), Munitions India Limited (MIL), Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWE India), Troop Comforts Limited (TCL), Yantra India Limited (YIL), Gliders India Limited (GIL) and India Optel Limited (IOL).

The prime minister said that 41 Ordinance factories are being converted into seven corporate entities, as a measure to improve our self-reliance and defence preparedness. India is taking new resolutions to build a new future, he added.

1. >Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVANI): The newly formed Defence PSU, Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd in Avadi, would be formally dedicated along with six other corporations that were established by splitting the Ordnance Factory Board. The AVANI, which commenced operations on October 1, has world-class infrastructure and a state-of-the-art technology with 12,000 skilled workforce. The five units of AVNL include — Heavy Vehicles Factory, Engine Factory, Ordnance Factory, Vehicle Factory and Machine Tool Prototype Factory.

It currently has an order book in excess of Rs 31,000 crore and the main products of AVNL include battle tanks, Infantry combat vehicles, military mobility solutions, engines and other accessories. The products are time tested and have served as the source of strength for the armed forces, paramilitary forces and home land security agencies.

The company’s mission is to be prominent patron of the Centre’s ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ and the ‘Make in India’ initiative in the Defence sector. It would also work towards establishing and retaining leadership in domestic market as the most reliable and preferred partner to Defence and homeland security agencies.

2. >Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited: This Kanpur-based company has reportedly got defence orders worth ₹4,066 crore. It manufactures small arms and weapons for the police and armed forces

3. >Gliders India Limited (GIL): Another Kanpur-based firm, the GIL manufactures textiles.

4. >Munitions India Limited (MIL): The company reportedly manufactures general purpose machinery and operates out of Pune in Maharashtra. On Twitter, it identifies itself as a “Government of India Undertaking incorporated on October 1, 2021 as defense public sector for Parachute manufacturing to services."

5. >Yantra India Limited (YIL): According to a report in Hindustan Times, this Nagpur-based entity has inherited OFB assets worth ₹11,000 crore. It manufactures components such as shells of ammunitions.

6. >India Optel Limited (IOL): The IOL operates out of Dehradun, Uttarakhand and is responsible for the manufacturing of electrical machinery and apparatus.

7. >Troop Comforts Limited (TCL): The company is headquartered in Kanpur and manufactures wearing apparel. It does not, however, deal with fur. It is classified as Union Government company and is registered at Registrar of Companies, Kanpur.

