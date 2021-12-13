'Many of Us are Suicidal': Protests by PG Students over Staff Crunch in Kerala Govt Medical Colleges Intensify

The postgraduate students of government medical college hospitals in Kerala who have been at the forefront of the fight against the Covid pandemic are out on the streets protesting against a shortage of manpower. The students say they are overburdened and in several departments they work 72 to 98 hours straight without proper offs.

Since the first-year PG students have not been appointed, the burden is on the second and third-year ones. In a month, those in the third year will go for their examinations and then only one batch will be left.

The major demand of the students is the appointment of non-academic junior residents so that the manpower shortage can be managed. They also want the state to write to the Centre on the urgent need for first-year postgraduate students.

State health minister Veena George, however, has maintained that the state government has done everything possible to address the concerns raised.

The government has taken a favourable stand towards the PG doctor’s strike, issuing orders to appoint 373 non-academic junior residents, but it is unfortunate that a section of PG doctors continues to protest, she said on Friday.

The students say they were also promised an increase in the stipend by 4 per cent, which has not been given to them.

Vipin, a resident, said, “No doctor wants a patient to be hurt because we are not on duty. We are on the streets. We want all patients to be safe and happy. But we have no choice. We have been driven to the streets."

The students say they began their protest on December 2. At first, they were only away from outpatient and elective duties. But, on Monday, except Covid duties they have boycotted all other services. They say their demands to the government have fallen on deaf ears.

“The main issue is that we have been working 72 to 98 hours flat," said a resident. “We know for a fact amongst us there are people who are suicidal. We don’t want any of us to die. We are fighting for a just cause. The government is trying to make us submit to pressure. We want peaceful talks. We want the government to listen to us."

The students say they have been working hard for the past one and a half years.

“We wanted clarity on the non-academic junior residents’ appointment. In Trivandrum Medical College, for example, of 250 PG seats, the non-academic junior residents’ list is just 50. There are 22 departments in the medical college. Two doctors per department cannot run Trivandrum Medical College," a resident said. “This is a fact and the government has to accept it. We want a proper discussion with the government and we are open to talks."

