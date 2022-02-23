Marathi Actor Prashant Damle’s Emotional Post on Covid-19 Restrictions Goes Viral

Popular Marathi actor Prashant Damle, known for his performances in plays, is quite active on social media. Recently, he has shared a social media post on the Covid-19 situation, which is drawing attention of his fans. In this post he has talked about the agony of an artist. Sharing a face book post in Marathi, titled My pain, he wrote, “Taking pictures with you, chatting with you, listening to your suggestions after the drama is over, all I miss… But you can’t take the risk. When will this Corona and this bond end? Let everything be restored soon, Baba".

After this post of Prasant many of his fans also expressed their feelings. They shared their views in the commented section of the post. One of the users wrote, “So true" and another one said, “God bless the World". A third user commented, “God bless you". Another user said, “Good thoughts. Let’s hope this will happen soon." Some of the users also shared some instances that happened with them.

Prashant is an actor and comedian, who has been a part of many Marathi plays, movies and soap operas, for more than three decades. He has a long association with Marathi theatre. Not just Prashant’s acting but his posts on social media too create a lot of buzz on social media. Fans love his funny videos as well.

The actor stays connected with his fans through his social media handles. He shares various photos and videos and keeps his fans informed about his upcoming projects.

In December 2020, the actor tested positive for Covid-19 and he was quarantined at home. The actor had developed Covid-19 symptoms after three plays in Pune.

