Marathi Actress Isha Keskar’s Glamorous Look Will Blow Your Mind, See Pics

Popular Marathi actress Isha Keshar has become quite popular among the Marthi television audience for her roles in TV shows Jai Malhar and Mazhya Navraychi Bayko. Her latest film Sher Shivraj starring Chinmay Mandlekar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is doing well at the box office.

The actress is quite active on social media and she often shares her photos in different looks. The diva has this time raised the temperature with her stunning look in a trendy outfit. Isha recently did a photoshoot and shared a few photos from it on Instagram. Dressed in evergreen fusion outfits, the diva is looking drop-dead gorgeous. Striking different poses, Isha is totally slaying in elegant attires.

Soon after Isha shared the photos, her fans and friends were all praise for the actress in the comment section.

On the work front, Isha’s latest release Sher Shivraj is doing well despite its clash with Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey at the box office. The the film is having an impressive run at the theatres. In this film, based on incidents from the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, actress Isha is playing the role of Saibai Bhosale, the first wife and chief consort of the founder of Maratha empire.

Isha is in a relationship with Pavankhind fame Rishi Saxena. The two in August this year will mark 5 years of togetherness. The couple often gives major relationship goals on their respective social media handles. Fans of the couple are looking forward to their wedding.

