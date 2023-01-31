Prominent Marathi actress Sharmishta Raut is all set to start her new journey as a producer after carving a niche among the audience with her acting. According to a media portal, the actress will soon launch a production house for Marathi shows and daily soaps. As of now, the Uncha Maza Zoka actress has not announced the name and format of her production house. Sharmishta has also not revealed the complete details about the shows and TV serials she will be producing under the banner. But as per the reports, she will introduce her banner by announcing a daily soap first on a renowned Marathi TV channel. The best thing about this venture is Sharmishtha’s husband Tejas Desai has also stepped forward to support her.

Advertisement

More details about her production company, crew members and other details are going to be divulged soon. This news has made Sharmishta’s followers extremely happy and they will love to see her in a new role after she completed more than a decade in the entertainment industry.

Apart from this soon-to-be-announced production house, Sharmishta has also participated in the production of the Marathi film Vaalvi. She has shared her mesmerizing experience in a post shared on Instagram as well and wrote,"#ProductionTeamVaalvi I am so glad to be part of such a beautiful, cool project as the production team. It was a blast working with the production team… Learned a lot..! Really happy to be a part of production team of Valavi.. Always fun working with Maysabha Entertainment Group..

“Paresh Mokashi and Madhugandha Kulkarni’s writing and direction are great.. Each year they set a benchmark on how to be a great film.. I enjoy working offscreen with them not only onscreen but also offscreen.. I got to work in Valvi’s production team. I am really happy.. Please watch the super duper film Valavi on 13th January 2023 … And I’m really very proud to work with ‘May Sabha Entertainment Mandali’ & Zee Studios as well!

Advertisement

So happy & grateful to be part of the production of this wonderful Film- VAALVI

Walvi…! Definitely watch..! From 13 January 2023 in theatres near you! @madhugandhakulkarni

Sharmishtha has also received limelight for her acting in daily soap Aboli.

Read all the Latest Movies News here