Marathi Language Day 2023: History, Significance and Wishes to Share with Your Loved Ones

MARATHI LANGUAGE DAY 2023: Marathi Language Day is observed on February 27 every year. The day holds a special importance for the people who speak the language. Marathi is one of the most spoken languages in India. It has a total of 42 dialects, out of which some of the most common ones are Vaidarbhi, Zadi Boli, Konkani andKhandeshi. The language’s syntax and grammar come from Prakrit and Pali.

February 27 was chosen to mark the day as it is the birth anniversary of an eminent Marathi poet, Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar (Kusumagraj). The celebration of this was started in 1999 after the poet’s demise. Apart from marking the day,the state government also introduced two awards for people who took part in promoting Marathi literature. Marathi Language Day is regulated by the state government and is most enthusiastically celebrated in Maharashtra and Goa.

To celebrate the day, various essay writing competitions and seminars are held for students in schools and colleges. Variety of cultural events are held across the states of Maharashtra and Goa.

For making the Marathi Language Day special for your loved ones this year, you can send across these wishes and greetings to you and your family on Marathi Language Day 2023:

Maharashtra Dini mazya sarv bandhu ani bhaginina,

Maharashtra Dinachya Hardik Shubhechya! Soneri suryachi soneri kirne,

Soneri kirnancha soneri diwas..

Soneri diwasachya Soneri Shubhechha! Rujwu Marathi, Fulwu Marathi, Chala Bolu, Fakt Marathi.

Maharashtra Dinachya Hardik Shubhechya! Garva Ahe Mala Marathi Aslyacha, Jay Maharashtra!

Marathi Bhasha Dinachya Hardik Shubhecha! Majha Shabd, Majhe Vichar, Majha Shwaas, Majhi Sphurti, Majhya Raktat Marathi, Marathi Bhasha Dinachya Hardik Shubhechcha!

