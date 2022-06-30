'Maritime Security Has Become Increasingly Complex and a Challenging Landscape': Doval

PTI
Updated: June 30, 2022, 14:09 IST
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday emphasised on salience of maritime security in an increasingly complex and challenging landscape.
In view of geopolitical developments, seas have become much more important, he said.
The NSA made the remarks after inaugurating the first meeting of the Multi Agency Maritime Security Group (MAMSG).
.
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.
first published: June 30, 2022, 14:09 IST