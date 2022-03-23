Rape is Rape, Be it Performed by Man or Husband: Karnataka High Court on Marital Rape

In a significant judgment on the contentious issue of marital rape, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday refused to quash rape charges filed against a man accused of sexually assaulting his wife. According to Bar and Bench, the high court said the “brutal act of sexual assault on the wife, against her consent, albeit by the husband, cannot but be termed to be a rape".

“Such sexual assault by a husband on his wife will have grave consequences on the mental sheet of the wife, it has both psychological and physiological impact on her. Such acts of husbands scar the soul of the wives," said the single-judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna.

The judge further contended that any man raping a woman is “amenable to punishment under Section 376 of IPC". “The contention of the learned senior counsel that if the man is the husband, performing the very same acts as that of another man, he is exempted. In my considered view, such an argument cannot be countenanced. A man is a man; an act is an act; rape is a rape, be it performed by a man the ‘husband’ on the woman ‘wife’," he stated.

Advertisement

In a strong assertion, Nagaprasanna said marriage cannot be used to provide any special male privilege or a license for unleashing a “brutal beast" on the wife, and stressed that for ages, a man in the role of a husband has used the wife as his chattel. The age-old thought and tradition that the husbands are the rulers of their wives, their body, mind and soul should be effaced, the court said.

The high court then concluded that the rape charges filed against the accused husband for an alleged crime of rape amounted to punishment under IPC Section 376, and warranted a trial.

Advertisement

At present, the Indian Penal Code Section 376 provides an exemption to husbands from prosecution for the offence of rape in marriage.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.