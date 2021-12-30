‘Mask, Mask, Mask’…VK Paul Says Mask Remains Final Frontier Against Covid; Urges Not to Panic, Be Alert

NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr. VK Paul while addressing a health briefing on Thursday stressed the need to wear masks and asked the people to remain alert amid an unabated rise in cases of Covid across India.

Issuing a caution the public health exponent said that the uptick in Covid cases across India is due to the rise in Omicron cases, which is why it is imperative to wear masks, be alert and disciplined.

“What we are witnessing is a rise which could be a part of rising in cases that we are seeing in the world due to Omicron variant. There is a changing scenario. We are seeing an increase in cases. Several states are showing a trend that is going up. However there is no need to panic, but be prepared and disciplined," DR Paul was quoted saying.

He also stressed the importance of wearing masks as a shield against the virus saying that the mask is the final frontier in face of this variant and that it will never go out of fashion.

“There is a warning that all should be alert. Be prepared that this surge could be significant, that it may not be mild." the doctor said at the briefing.

The importance was wearing masks in the current situation was further corroborated by ICMR DG Dr. Balram Bhargava who said that wearing the mask before and after vaccination is a must.

“Use of masks before and after vaccination is a must and mass gatherings should be avoided… The treatment guidelines for the earlier and the currently circulating strains of coronavirus remain the same. Home isolation remains an important pillar," ICMR DG Dr. Balram Bhargava was quoted telling ANI.

Earlier in September, Dr. VK Paul had said that people will have to continue wearing masks for as long as until next year against Covid-19 and warned that a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic cannot be ruled out.

“Wearing the mask will not go away for some time, we will have to continue to wear the mask even through the next year," he told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

Dr. Paul had also warned against lowering guard during the festive season. Doing so, he had said could lead to the massive spread of the infection. “We have a risky period in front of us, and guidelines should be invoked when the time comes. Timely intervention from the administration is likely to prevent any significant outbreak of the disease," he said.

