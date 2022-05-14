Massive Fire at Chemical Factory in Faridabad, 15 Fire Tenders Rushed

A massive fire broke out at the warehouse of a chemical factory near Faridabad’s Anangpur village, barely 50 km from New Delhi. An official said that 15 fire brigades have been rushed to the spot.

Last month, a fire in another national capital region had killed two people. The blaze at a garbage mound in Gurugram’s Manesar gutted several adjoining shanties. The fire broke out in the garbage mound at a scrap yard spread over 25 acre. The blaze spread to the shanties due to a storm, officials had said.

Residents of the shanties used to pile scraps collected by them in the area. The area also housed small godowns of scrap dealers. Over 40 fire tenders from Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Rewari were pressed into service and it took around eight hours for them to douse the blaze, fire department officials had said.

