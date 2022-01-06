Home » News » India » Massive Fire at Delhi's Chandni Chowk Area, At Least 80 Shops Gutted in Blaze

Massive Fire at Delhi's Chandni Chowk Area, At Least 80 Shops Gutted in Blaze

Fire at Delhi's Lajpat Rai Market: Twelve fire engines have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Eighty shops are estimated to have been gutted.

News Desk| News18.com
Updated: January 06, 2022, 09:30 IST

At least 80 shops are estimated to have been gutted after a massive fire broke out in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk early on Thursday, initial report said, adding that there has been no casualty. Twelve fire engines have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The fire in Lajpat Rai market, which is located opposite to the Red Fort, started around 4.45 am.

first published: January 06, 2022, 09:08 IST