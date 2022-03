Massive Fire Breaks Out at Ghazipur Landfill Site; Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai Demands Report

A massive fire broke out at the dumping yard of east Delhi’s Ghazipur area on Monday leading to a huge cloud of smoke enveloping the region and neighbouring areas.

Nine fire tenders are at the spot to bring the blaze under control, an official of the fire department said.

Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg said efforts are on to douse the flames, adding that it may take few more hours.

According to the fire department, a call was received at around 2.30 pm about the fire in Khaata at Ghazipur.

Garg told PTI that the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. A thick blanket of smoke was seen at a section of the dumping yard, where the fire broke out.

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to submit a report on the incident within 24 hours.

In April last year, the DPCC had imposed a fine of Rs 40 lakh on the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) after a blaze at the Ghazipur landfill site.

Fires at the landfill are known to worsen pollution levels in the area.

Such incidents had been reported from the Ghazipur landfill in the past too, which indicates “lack of measures taken and vigilance observed by EDMC to prevent such episodes, an official said.

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar talked about the latest fire incident at Ghazipur in the ongoing budget session of Delhi Assembly and demanded action against the guilty officials.

He also blamed East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir for the the incident, saying residents of his Kondli Assembly constituency were forced to inhale the poisonous smoke caused by the fire

