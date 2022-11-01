Home » News » India » Massive Fire Breaks out at Restaurant on Building's Top Floor in Pune

Massive Fire Breaks out at Restaurant on Building's Top Floor in Pune

Five fire tenders and three water tankers have reached the spot to contain the fire

By: News Desk

Edited By: Jessica Jani

News18.com

Last Updated: November 01, 2022, 09:41 IST

Pune, India

Fire broke out in Marvel Vista building at Lullanagar Chowk in Kodhwa area of ​​Pune. (Photo: News18)
Fire broke out in Marvel Vista building at Lullanagar Chowk in Kodhwa area of ​​Pune. (Photo: News18)

A massive fire broke out in a building in Pune, Maharashtra on Tuesday. The fire broke out on the top floor of the Marvel Vista building, where a restaurant is reportedly situated, at Lullanagar Chowk in the Kodhwa area of ​​Pune.

Five fire tenders and three water tankers have reached the spot to contain the fire.

Efforts are on to extinguish the fire, as per reports.

Further details are awaited.

first published: November 01, 2022, 09:41 IST
last updated: November 01, 2022, 09:41 IST

