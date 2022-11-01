Massive Fire Breaks out at Restaurant on Building's Top Floor in Pune

A massive fire broke out in a building in Pune, Maharashtra on Tuesday. The fire broke out on the top floor of the Marvel Vista building, where a restaurant is reportedly situated, at Lullanagar Chowk in the Kodhwa area of ​​Pune.

Five fire tenders and three water tankers have reached the spot to contain the fire.

Efforts are on to extinguish the fire, as per reports.

Further details are awaited.

