Massive Fire, Multiple Cylinder Blasts at Slum Area in Guwahati; Hundreds of Homes Erupt in Flames

Massive Fire, Multiple Cylinder Blasts at Slum Area in Guwahati; Hundreds of Homes Erupt in Flames

By: News Desk

Edited By: Revathi Hariharan

News18.com

Last Updated: December 09, 2022, 22:29 IST

Guwahati [Gauhati], India

Initially 20 fire tenders were rushed to shot, several more were called in later on to contain the fire (News18 Photo)

Over 100 houses were on fire at a slum area in Fatasil Ambari area of Guwahati on Friday night. Over 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said adding that there were no reports of any injuries so far.

According to officials, several LPG cylinders exploded causing the massive fire in the area. Videos of the scene showed several people watching over dozens of homes engulfed in flames.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed authorities to provide relief measures including food and shelter to those affected. At least two ministers also rushed to the spot to inspect the scene. The Guwahati Commissioner of Police also reached the spot.

More details awaited.

first published: December 09, 2022, 22:29 IST
last updated: December 09, 2022, 22:29 IST
