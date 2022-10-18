Massive Influx of Illegal Immigrants in Manipur, Says CM Biren Singh, Launches House-to-House Survey

Raising serious concerns about the influx of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar into the state, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has now announced a house-to-house survey to detect such unauthorised foreigners.

The CM said steps will be initiated against those allowing such foreigners to live in their houses on rent.

He said that sheltering of illegal immigrants is the biggest threat to the state and which is why a “house-to-house survey" will be conducted soon to identify them.

“Altogether 613 people were arrested in the past four-five days for violating Inner Line Permit (ILP) norms," the chief minister said.

Advertisement

The recent operations related to Inner Line Permit defaulters were necessitated after many of those entering the state with ILP could not be traced later from the phone numbers they had provided, he said.

For the survey to be conducted successfully, he urged the locals to show cooperation. He said that it’s otherwise difficult to identify the illegal immigrants and that this is a huge threat to the indigenous population of the state.

It must be mentioned that one of the arrested Bangladeshi men had entered Manipur in 1990 without any valid document. He later married a local Manipuri woman, procured an Aadhaar card, and even bought a piece of land in the state.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here