Massive Landslide in Uttarakhand As Parts Of Hill Crash, 40 Stranded | Watch

Last Updated: September 24, 2022, 16:23 IST

Uttarakhand (Uttaranchal), India

An orange alert for very heavy rainfall has been issued for Uttarakhand till September 25. (Photo: ANI)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Uttarakhand on 24-25 September

As many as 40 people, who embarked on Adi Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, were stuck near Najang Tamba village due to the closure of Tawaghat Lipulekh National Highway after a large part of a hill came crashing down due to heavy rain in Uttarakhand on Friday.

Meanwhile, news agency PTI reported that around 400 pilgrims from Rajasthan are stranded in Uttarkashi district due to landslides No casualty has been reported so far and all the passengers are safe, a senior official said, adding that they hail from Bhilwara, Ajmer and other places in Rajasthan. They were returning from Gangotri Dham when they got trapped due to a landslide near Gabnani in Uttarkashi, the official said.

(With PTI inputs)

