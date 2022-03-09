'Massive Participation': India's Covid Vaccine Drive Reaches Another Milestone as 75% Teenagers Get First Dose

Over 75 per cent people in 15 to 18 age bracket have received the first dose of Covid vaccine, tweeted Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday.

India has administered a total of 5,55,80,872 first dose of Covid vaccines and 3,20,34,392 second doses among this age group as on Wednesday morning, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.

Congratulating youngsters, Mandaviya posted, “Proud of our young warriors! Over 75 per cent of youngsters in the 15-18 age group have received 1st dose of COVID19 vaccine".

“Massive participation from Young India has significantly strengthened the world’s largest vaccination drive", he said.

The country’s Covid inoculation coverage has reached 179.33 crore as of Wednesday morning with the administration of over 18.69 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, the country on Wednesday recorded marginal rise in fresh Covid infections at 4,575 cases, against 3,993 cases reported on previous day.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 145 new Covid related fatalities have also been reported, taking the death toll to 5,15,355.

Active Covid cases have further reduced to 46,962 which constitute 0.11 per cent of the country’s total cases.

