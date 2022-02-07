Mathura-Jaipur Passenger, Bandikui Agra Memu Train To Resume From February 7

The Mathura Jaipur passenger and the Bandikui-Agra Memu train will resume operations from February 7, 2022, almost after two years of suspension. The railway board has given a green signal to the trains, 22 months after they were suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Railways suspended all regular operations during the first lockdown and while it resumed operation slowly, the passengers train movements remained affected.

Speaking on the development, Mukesh Saini, railways’ Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) said that the rack planning of the trains is being looked after and services shall resume on February 7.

The news comes as a big relief to passengers from Bandikui, Dausa and other small railways stations like Baswa, Gullana, Arnia, Biwai, Kolwa. The trains will benefit more than 500 passengers from Bandikui station alone.

Currently, on the Agra train route, there’s only one passenger train operating in the morning and evening. So when the Agra-Bandikui memo train returns, passengers will have one more option to travel from Agra to Bandikui during the daytime.

Similarly, the Mathura Jaipur passenger will benefit passengers travelling to Govardhan directly from Bandikui. Additionally, the passenger train will give additional options to passengers travelling towards Dausa and Jaipur in the morning.

Meanwhile, the railways has decided to add extra coaches to trains to handle the travel rush during the upcoming Holi festival. Railway has started identifying trains that have a long waiting list. As per a source involved closely with this development, additional bogies will be added to trains between Lucknow and Gorakhpur for a month so that passengers can reach their homes for festival celebrations with much hassle.

The railway has reportedly set up a monitoring cell of officials to prepare a date wise report of trains. This cell has been tasked to identify trains that need extra coaches and give them the needed permission so that waitlisting on such trains can be shortened.

