‘Matter of Pride’, Says Netaji’s Daughter as PM Modi Announces Bose Statue at India Gate

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that a statue of freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose will be installed at India Gate in New Delhi to mark his 125th birth anniversary on January 23, News18 spoke to Netaji’s daughter Anita Bose exclusively about the grand event.

Bose told News18 said it was a matter of “great pride" and hoped that the “artistically and hologram will be great".

She said she is “surprised" by the news of his statue’s installation as it had been long in discussions.

“I wanted to come to India to celebrate his 125th birth anniversary but could not because of Covid-19," she said during a telephonic interview with News18 from Germany.

Advertisement

On the Republic Day tableau from West Bengal getting rejected, Bose said she hopes “a sensible agreement is reached."

“It would have been better if they would not have refused Bengal tableau. There is no harm in having more than one tableau on Netaji," she pointed out.

On whether Netaji got his due to date, Bose said, “To some extent yes. Though it is late but may be because of the widespread uncertainty about his disappearance. Although the entire India follows him. He is the Netaji for India. That makes me feel proud".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.