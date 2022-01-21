Home » News » India » ‘Matter of Pride’, Says Netaji’s Daughter as PM Modi Announces Bose Statue at India Gate

PM Modi had tweeted that a grand granite statue of Subhash Chandra Bose will be installed at India Gate in New Delhi, marking his 125th birth anniversary. (Photo: Twitter/ @narendramodi)
During a telephone interview with News18 from Germany, Anita Bose said she wanted to come to India to celebrate Netaji's 125th birth anniversary but could not due to Covid-19.

Kamalika Sengupta| News18.com
Updated: January 21, 2022, 17:26 IST

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that a statue of freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose will be installed at India Gate in New Delhi to mark his 125th birth anniversary on January 23, News18 spoke to Netaji’s daughter Anita Bose exclusively about the grand event.

Bose told News18 said it was a matter of “great pride" and hoped that the “artistically and hologram will be great".

She said she is “surprised" by the news of his statue’s installation as it had been long in discussions.

“I wanted to come to India to celebrate his 125th birth anniversary but could not because of Covid-19," she said during a telephonic interview with News18 from Germany.

On the Republic Day tableau from West Bengal getting rejected, Bose said she hopes “a sensible agreement is reached."

“It would have been better if they would not have refused Bengal tableau. There is no harm in having more than one tableau on Netaji," she pointed out.

On whether Netaji got his due to date, Bose said, “To some extent yes. Though it is late but may be because of the widespread uncertainty about his disappearance. Although the entire India follows him. He is the Netaji for India. That makes me feel proud".

Kamalika Sengupta Kamalika Sengupta, Editor, Digital East of News18, is a multilingual journalist with 16 years of experience in covering the northeast, with specialisation in politics and defence. She has won UNICEF Laadli Award for Gender Sensitivity and Bengal Government’s Sikshashree Award

first published: January 21, 2022, 17:26 IST