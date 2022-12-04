MCD Election: Dry Day in Delhi Today, No Liquor Sale on December 7 as Well

The national capital will have ‘dry days’ till Sunday evening as alcohol sales in Delhi have been restricted in view of the ongoing Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. The ban was imposed from 5.30 PM on Friday, when the civic polls campaign ended till December 4.

Following this, the ban will be imposed again on December 7, the day the votes are to be counted.

“On account of the MCD Election in the NCT of Delhi from 5:30 pm of December 2 2022 (Friday) to December 4 2022 up to 5:30 pm (Sunday) and from 00:00 Hours to 24:00 Hours on December 7, 2022 (Wednesday) shall be observed as dry days," an official statement from the Excise department said.

Meanwhile, voting began for the high-stakes civic polls in Delhi on Sunday, which is largely being seen as a three-way contest among the AAP, the BJP and the Congress.

Advertisement

Over 1.45 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the results of which may have ramifications beyond the national capital.

Polling began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements across the city.

Read all the Latest India News here