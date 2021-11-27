MDMA Tablets and Ganja Seized at Foreign Post Office in Chennai

Fifty two tablets of MDMA, also known as ecstacy drug, and three parcels containing meth crystal and ganja, totally valued at Rs 3.12 lakh, were seized from the Foreign Post Office here on Saturday, Customs officials said. The officials acted on specific information that the tablets were being sent from overseas destinations and recovered the parcels, two of which arrived from the Netherlands and the U.S.A.

The first parcel had 52 green colour tablets, suspected to be methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) while the other one had Meth Crystal concealed in it, a press release said. Both were addressed to two residents of Madurai. Consumption of these pills alters the mood similar to the stimulants producing feelings of increased energy and pleasure.

The third parcel, also from U.S.A., was addressed to a person in Chennai and ganja was recovered from it, the release said.

