MEA Denies Iran Raised Prophet Remark in Meeting, Says ‘Made it Clear Tweets Don’t Reflect GoI Views’

India on Thursday denied that the Prophet remark row was raised by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian during his visit to the national capital. The Centre also reiterated that the controversial remarks made by now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma do not reflect the views of the government. “We have made it pretty clear that tweets and comments do not reflect views of government," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

The comment comes after an Iranian readout stated that the Iranian foreign minister raised the issue during a meeting with NSA Ajit Doval on Wednesday. According to the statement, quoted by PTI, Doval assured that “offenders will be dealt with in such a way that others will learn a lesson." However, Iran later pulled down this statement from its foreign ministry’s website.

Asked about the statement, Bagchi told reporters the readout has been pulled down. “The issue on remarks against the Prophet did not come up between External Minister S Jaishankar and the Iranian Foreign Minister. This has been conveyed to our interlocutors as also the fact that action has been taken by the concerned quarters against those who made the comments and tweets. I really do not have anything additional to say on this," he said.

Abdollahian, who was on a three-day visit to India to further enhance bilateral ties, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. “Pleased to meet PM Modi, FM Jaishankar & other Indian officials to advance our bilateral strategic dialogue. Tehran & New Delhi agree on the need to respect divine religions & Islamic sanctities & to avoid divisive statements. Iran-India determined to bring relations to new heights," he said in a tweet.

The BJP on Sunday suspended Nupur Sharma, its national spokesperson, and expelled the party’s Delhi unit media head Naveen Jindal, over their comments on Prophet Muhammad.

Several countries, including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Indonesia, Jordan, Bahrain, Maldives, Malaysia, Oman, Iraq and Libya, denounced the comments and many summoned Indian envoys to express their condemnation.

