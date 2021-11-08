MEA Summons Pak Diplomat, Lodges ‘Strong Protest’ Over Killing of Indian Fisherman in Unprovoked Firing

In the case pertaining to the unprovoked firing on an Indian fishing ship by the Pakistani Maritime Security Agency, the MEA today summoned a senior diplomat from the High Commission of Pakistan.

The MEA while condemning the act also called upon the Pakistan govt to conduct an inquiry into the incident and to instruct its forces to refrain from such acts of firing.

The act of unprovoked firing on November 6 2021 which resulted in the death of an Indian fisherman and serious injury to another is in contravention to all established international practices and bilateral understandings, the MEA noted.

“We have taken serious note of this incident. We are going to take up this issue diplomatically with the Pakistan side. The matter is under investigation and further details will be shared in due course," said a source.

The incident occurred around 4 pm on Saturday. A fisherman from Thane in Maharashtra, who was on a fishing boat ‘Jalpari,’ was killed after the PMSA personnel opened fire on him and other crew members on Saturday evening, Devbhumi Dwarka Superintendent of Police Sunil Joshi said.

There were seven crew members on the boat and one of them also sustained a minor injury in the firing incident, he said. The body of the deceased fisherman, Sridhar Ramesh Chamre (32), was brought to Okha port on Sunday and an FIR was being registered by the Porbandar Navi Bandar police, which has jurisdiction across Gujarat over any incident that occurs beyond 12 nautical miles in the Arabian sea, he added. “Chamre was on the fishing boat ‘Jalpari’, which had sailed from Okha on October 25 with seven crew members, five of whom from Gujarat and two from Maharashtra," Joshi said.

The injured fisherman is being treated at a hospital in Okha, Gujarat, sources said.

