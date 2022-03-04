MEA Urges Ukraine & Russia for Local Ceasefire, Says Evacuation of Stranded Indians Difficult Without Truce

India on Friday urged Ukraine and Russia to have a local ceasefire so that the stranded Indian nationals can be evacuated safely from the conflict zone. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that New Delhi is primarily focusing on evacuating its nationals from the conflict zones of Kharkiv and Sumy cities in eastern Ukraine. He further said that around 300 Indians are stuck in Kharkiv city and 700 are in Sumy city.

He also said that 16 evacuation flights, including Indian Air Force’s C-17 aircraft, have been scheduled by the government for the next 24 hours. Over 10,300 Indians brought back in 48 flights under ‘Operation Ganga’ so far, he added.

Advertisement

Addressing a press briefing on the deteriorating situation in Ukraine and evacuation of citizens, Bagchi said, “It looks difficult without a ceasefire. We urge the parties concerned, Ukraine and Russia, to have a local ceasefire at least so that we can evacuate our people, students. We had requested the Ukrainian authorities for special trains but have not heard anything from them yet. Meanwhile, we are arranging buses."

He said over 20,000 Indians have left Ukraine’s borders since India issued its first travel advisories in mid-February. “There are more people, but it is reassuring to see that these many people have left," he added.

Highest attention on the eastern #Ukraine particularly Kharkiv and Pisochin. We have managed to get some buses there. 5 buses already operational, more buses later in the evening; 900-1000 Indians stranded in Pisochin & 700+ in Sumy. We are concerned about Sumy

The MEA also reiterated that there is no hostage situation in war-hit Ukraine. “We are reiterating that we are not aware of any Indian being held hostage. They are facing difficulty due to security reasons particularly in Kharkiv, Ukraine, but no hostage situation," Bagchi said.

Advertisement

On being asked about Harjot Singh, who got injured in bullet attack and is admitted at a hospital in Kyiv, Baghci said, “The Government of India will be bearing expenses for Harjot Singh’s medical treatment. We are trying to ascertain his medical status. Our embassy is trying to get an update on his health status. We are trying to reach out but facing trouble as it’s a conflict zone."

India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine’s western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.