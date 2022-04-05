Meat Shops Need Not Open as 'Most People' Don't Consume Non-veg Food During Navratri: South Delhi Mayor

South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan on Tuesday said there was “no need to open meat shops" during Navratri claiming that “most people do not consume non-vegetarian food" during this period, even as the move has triggered sharp reactions on social media.

While no official order has been issued so far, Suryan in a letter to SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti on Monday had said that “religious beliefs and sentiments of devotees are affected" when they come across meat shops or have to bear the foul smell of meat on their way to offer daily prayers to goddess Durga during Navratra. Meat shops will not be allowed to open from Tuesday during Navratra till April 11, he had said and asked the municipal commissioner to ensure strict adherence of his directives.

“Most of the meat shops were closed today. Most people do not eat meat, onion-garlic during Navratra time. So keeping in view the religious sentiments of the public, there is no need to open meat shops during the Navratra festival. An order in this regard will be issued today," Suryan told .

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.