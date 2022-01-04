Medical Team, Ambulances, RT-PCR Test Kits Ready as Covid-19 Hotspot Cordelia Cruise Reaches Mumbai

Cordelia Cruise, which has turned into a Covid-19 hotspot after as many as 66 of the over 2,000 people on board tested positive for the infection, on Tuesday evening arrived in Mumbai following which screening of passengers and crew members is being done by a medical team of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The cruise, where the NCB busted a high-profile rave party in October last year, was carrying hordes of New Year revellers.

People were found infected after a medical team in PPE kits boarded the ship to conduct RT-PCR tests of the passengers and crew members. Officials had instructed that no one should disembark from the ship before the result of the RT-PCR test was declared. The liner was anchored close to the Mormugao Port cruise terminal in Goa immediately.

Advertisement

At present, RT-PCR tests will be done for the remaining passengers on board before disembarking at the green gate. Till the reports come, no one will be allowed to disembark the ship.

For Covid-19 positive patients, five ambulances with a 17-seater facility in each have been sent by the BMC at the green gate to shift them to Richardson and Cruddas or paid hotels for isolation and further treatment.

On the other hand, the remaining passengers will have to stay back on the Cordelia Cruise as their RT-PCR testing will be done by two labs and reports are expected to come by 9am on Wednesday. Those who will get negative Covid-19 report will be allowed to disembark the cruise and will be stamped by the BMC for seven days mandatory home isolation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.