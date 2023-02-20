Bollywood buffs are still not over Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s dreamy wedding. From the pastel-themed venue, Kiara’s swoon-worthy lehenga and her perfect entry to the Ranjha soundtrack — this B-town wedding became the talk of the town. Now, another member from Sid-Kiara’s grand wedding has caught the eyes of social media users. The mystery person is none other than the Shershaah actress’ sister Ishita Advani. The 32-year-old seems to have pleased the internet’s fashion police with her stunning ensemble, becoming the hot topic of discussion.

Ishita, born on November 20, 1989, is three years elder than Kiara. She completed her college at Mumbai’s Government Law College and is currently a lawyer by profession. Ishita turned heads at Sidharth and Kiara’s reception after she arrived at the premises in a dazzling pink-embroidered saree. Photos and videos of the B-town actress’ sister were widely circulated on social media.

Ishita seems to be a private person, living her life away from the limelight. She is also not a frequent user of social media, occasionally dropping pictures with Kiara and sharing snippets of her exotic travel vacations. Ishita tied the nuptial knot with her long-time partner Karma Vivaan on March 5, 2022. He is also a lawyer.

Earlier, during Ishita’s marriage, Kiara shared a slew of pictures on her Instagram stories which hit the headlines right away, reported NDTV. The Bollywood diva represented the perfect bridesmaid attire, donning an extravagant golden-orange lehenga. She was also captured applying a dot of kohl behind her elder sister’s ear, a traditional practice that is done to ward off evil.

Ishita can also be labelled as a travel buff. One glance at her Insta feed will take you through the amazing travel destinations she has explored till now.

In this Instagram reel, Ishita can be seen having the time of her life at a sea beach on the Spanish island of Ibiza. From drinking exotic beverages to attending events, and dancing her heart out, Ishita seems to be living her life to the fullest.

