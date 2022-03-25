Meet the expert dosa maker from New Delhi, who is famous for his legendary long dosas, only on HistoryTV18

What is the size of the longest dosa that you’ve eaten? 1 foot? 2 feet? Maybe 3? How about a whole 10 feet of masala dosa deliciousness? Met 39-year-old Shekhar Swami from New Delhi who is behind these gargantuan delicacies on the next episode of ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ this Monday, 28th of March at 8 PM, only on HistoryTV18. The eighth season of the trendsetting original factual entertainment series continues to deliver on its promise of making the viewers exclaim “OMG!" every Monday at 8 PM with enthralling, inspirational stories of extraordinary Indians and their incredible talents.

Born in New Delhi to parents originally from Tamil Nadu, Shekhar took over his father’s business of selling dosa, idli and vada in the lanes of Uttam Nagar in New Delhi at the age of 21 and within 7 years he scaled his business into a 1200 sq. ft. restaurant named Shakti Sagar. However, the lockdown hit his business badly and while looking for solutions to revive flagging sales, he stumbled upon eateries making jumbo 6 ft.-7ft dosas going viral on social media. This gave him the idea to create something even bigger. To market his super-sized dosa he came up with a challenge that if anyone finishes off the dosa and its accompanying bowls in 40 minutes then he’ll reward that person with 71,000 rupees. This attracted a lot of YouTubers, which helped him go viral and attract customers again, many of whom come just to share the jumbo dosa with friends and family. Watch how this incredible dish is made by hand this Monday at 8 PM on ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’!

Watch this gigantic gastronomic along with other incredible stories from across the length and breadth of the country, including an artist who makes portraits from Rubik’s cubes!

