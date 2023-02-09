The National Testing Agency (NTA) held the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for admission to engineering institutes from January 24 to February 1 at various locations around the nation. On Monday night, NTA announced the JEE Mains session 1’s exam results. Anurag Kumar Singh, a resident of Bihar’s Siwan district, has filled his family as well as the entire district with pride by scoring 99.75 percent in JEE Mains.

Anurag has proven his mettle by cracking the JEE Mains in the first attempt itself. He has obtained 99.87 in Physics, 99.97 in Chemistry and 99.67 in Mathematics in the exam. This is an exemplary achievement and Anurag has proved to be an inspiration for many aspirants.

The student revealed to News18 that he attended the DAV Public School in Siwan for his primary education. He completed his schooling at Siwan up until the eighth grade. He finished his ninth and tenth grades at Patna’s DAV Public School under the CBSE board. Anurag then began his intermediate studies with the Bihar Board. He started preparing for the JEE Mains during matriculation. He attended a private coaching institute in Patna for this, and occasionally studied at home. After this, he passed the JEE Mains exam on his first try.

Advertisement

Anurag is originally a resident of Bharthua village of Jiradei block of Siwan district. His father, Shashikant Singh, is employed in a private firm. His mother, Sangeeta Singh, is a homemaker. His father said that Anurag had displayed signs of being academically gifted, and hence he sent his son to Patna for his education, rather than keeping him in the village.

The young student credits his parents as his source of motivation and support for achieving brilliant results. He says that since parents are his first gurus (teachers), he owes this result to them. Anurag said that his dream is to do BTech in Computer Science from the best IIT centre in the country.

Read all the Latest Education News here