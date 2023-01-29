Home » News » India » Mega Drone Show at Beating Retreat Ceremony Cancelled; Here’s Why

Mega Drone Show at Beating Retreat Ceremony Cancelled; Here’s Why

The government's plan was to showcase success of the startup ecosystem, technological prowess of the country's youth and pave the way for future path-breaking trends using 3500 indigenous drones

By: News Desk

Edited By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: January 29, 2023, 20:10 IST

New Delhi, India

The Beating Retreat ceremony marks the formal end of four-day Republic Day celebrations. (File Photo: PTI)
The Beating Retreat ceremony marks the formal end of four-day Republic Day celebrations. (File Photo: PTI)

The Beating Retreat ceremony was held at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on Sunday evening, marking the formal end of the Republic Day celebrations. However, the much-awaited mega drone show, comprising 3,500 indigenous drones, was cancelled due to weather conditions.

The government’s plan was to showcase success of the startup ecosystem, technological prowess of the country’s youth and pave the way for future path-breaking trends using 3500 indigenous drones.

Light showers were witnessed in some parts of the national capital today. The India Meteorological Department had predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain and thundershowers during the day.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present at the venue to witness the Beating Retreat ceremony.

Some of the anticipated features of this year’s ceremony include tunes based on Indian classical ragas.

The Beating Retreat ceremony marks the formal end of four-day Republic Day celebrations and is held on January 29 every year. No entry fee is charged for the musical ceremony and is telecasted live on television.

Tunes based on Indian classical ragas was the flavour of the ceremony this year. Indian Air Force’s band played “Aprajey Arjun", “Charkha", “Vayu Shakti" and “Swadeshi" — four tunes for the ceremony based on the ragas.

As many as 29 captivating and foot-tapping Indian tunes were played by the music bands of the Army, the Navy, the Air Force and the State Police and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) in the Beating Retreat ceremony.

first published: January 29, 2023, 19:11 IST
last updated: January 29, 2023, 20:10 IST
