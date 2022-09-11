Mega Fake Currency Racket Busted in Odisha, Notes Worth Over Rs 16 Lakhs Seized

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Crime Branch seized fake currency notes worth more than Rs 16.11 lakh and arrested one inter-state criminal from, Rourkela in Sundargarh district of Odisha.

The accused was identified as SK Ahemmad from Delhi who reportedly used a rented house to make fake notes in Rourkela. The key Mastermind of the gang however absconded, fled the scene during the raids according to officials.

During the raids, fake currency worth Rs 16.11 Lakhs and other incriminating evidence were seized from Ahemmad’s house. Additionally, laptops, colour printers and other materials used to print fake notes were also seized during the raids.

Special Task Force SP Kishore Kumar Panigrahi said, “we conducted the raids with the help of Rourkela Police after receiving a tip off from a reliable source. One accused has been arrested and efforts are on to catch the mastermind. Further investigation is underway."

Advertisement

More than 10.4 Crore fake currency notes have been seized in the last 10 years in the state. Over 180 cases have been registered so far. While 323 accused have been arrested in the case with a chargesheet against 110 accused. In 2016, fake notes worth 40 lakhs were seized and in 2017, fake notes worth 41 lakhs were seized. Similarly, in 2019, fake notes worth Rs 28 lakh were seized. In 2021 alone, STF seized at least fake notes worth Rs 7.9 crore from Pattangi in Koraput district of Odisha.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here