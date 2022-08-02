Meghalaya BJP Leaders Meet Governor; Demand Removal of SP, DC of West Garo Hills

Demanding the removal of West Garo hills Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, Meghalaya BJP leaders met Governor Satyapal Malik at Raj Bhawan.

State president Ernest Mawrie has also apprised Governor Malik about the ‘harassment’ faced by BJP party workers in West Garo Hills.

Protests were held in Shillong and Tura as the state BJP demanded independent inquiry into the matter.

“We have met the honourable Governor, we have submitted our memorandum, and the Governor has promised us to set the independent inquiry," Mawrie told reporters.

“Our stand is to remove immediately the deputy commissioner of West Garo Hills and Superintendent of Police. Let us wait as he has already given word to us that he will do the needful," the BJP State Chief said, adding that for a fair investigation they demanded the removal of these two.

Displaying placards and banners, which reads, ‘BJP will not tolerate any sort of political vendetta’ and ‘Stop harassing BJP Karyakartas in Garo Hills’, the state BJP leaders raised their voice stating that the party karyakartas in Garo Hills are being exposed to “atrocities" by the police.

In the letter to the Governor, Mawrie wrote, “Meghalaya is witnessing political vendetta, a first of its kind in the state. This I fear, will set a politically vindictive trend in our state. Terrorising opposition and smaller state party workers is nothing but suffocating our very own democratic principles."

Following the arrest of BJP Vice President and Tura MDC Bernard N Marak, the state BJP has alleged that the Tura police are targeting their party members illegally and questioning them for hours.

The letter further stated that on July 25, the general secretary of Tura unit Wilver Danggo was detained by police without any valid reasons for several hours.

“The intent seems laced with an ulterior motive coupled with blatant abuse of power," the party said.

