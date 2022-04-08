Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Plays the Guitar, Sings Along at Hyderabad College | Watch

Meghalaya chief minister and National People’s Party (NPP) chief Conrad Sangma played the guitar and sang songs at Loyola Academy in Hyderabad on Friday, as he emphasised on the need to “channelise the potential of the youth" to take the country forward.

Speaking at the 43rd Annual College Day of the Loyola Academy, Sangma said, “Youth is our greatest strength. If the potential of the youth is channelised in the right direction, they can prove to be an asset. However, if they are misguided, the youth force of our country can be destructive".

Lauding institutes like Loyola Academy for shaping the young minds in the country, he said, “As political leaders, we should always communicate and engage with the youth and ensure their true potential is unleashed. For our nation to grow, we have to depend on our youth."

Sangma also met ITE and Communications Minister of Telangana KT Rama Rao.

Informing the gathering about his discussion with Rama Rao on Apple brand (mobile manufacturing company) and its turnover, which is close to 3 trillion USD, he said, “Apple is almost a 3-trillion-dollar company, and India’s GDP is not even 3 trillion … we have over 1.2 billion population. We, as a country, have to ponder and work together to take the country forward".

He handed over mementos to staffs, students and other members of the Loyola Academy for their contribution and achievements in different academic spheres.

He was last seen singing ‘Summer of 69’ in Shillong last year.

