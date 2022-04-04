Meghalaya: Heavy Rain Causes Landslide, Deputy CM Says Nature Has Created This Problem for Us

Incessant rain led to a massive landslide on National Highway 40 at Ryngain near Pynursla Civil Sub Division in Meghalaya on Monday morning. While an Alto was carried away, many vehicles were damaged in Siangmakot village. There was no loss of life, according to officials.

In the wake of the incident, the Meghalaya public works department has issued a circular asking all division executive engineers to be vigilant.

Prestone Tynsong, deputy chief minister in-charge of PWD, said, “We had a meeting with secretary of PWD, I have instructed him to issue a circular to all division executive engineers to be prepared for any eventuality."

Tynsong denied that sand and stone quarrying was to blame for landslides in Pynursla area, even as he mentioned the construction and widening of Dawki-Shillong road may have been one of the reasons. “The road construction has just started, as you may have seen. So it natural to witness landslides," he said.

Advertisement

Asked if it will affect the construction work, he said, “It will, naturally. But we have instructed NHIDCL to make sure they are available anytime to clear the landslide debris."

Asked if the construction company was reckless, Tynsong said, “The question does not arise. You are aware of the formation of the soil in Meghalaya. It is impossible for any construction company to prevent a landslide during work…Nature itself has created a lot of problems as far as landslides are concerned."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.