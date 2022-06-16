Meghalaya: Heavy Rains Bring Life to Standstill in World's Wettest Place Mawsynram

If you have not seen this rain, you possibly have not seen the monsoon at its fiercest form in the wettest place on earth. It has been raining “khyndai miet khyndai sngi" (nine nights, nine days) in Mawsynram, a town in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

With the last week of the summer vacation in hand, it’s possibly the best time to be in the Scotland of the east, Shillong in Meghalaya. If you belong to the adventure-loving creed then you can move ahead to Mawsynram, the wettest place on earth.

RELATED NEWS Mahabaleshwar Received Highest Rainfall over Last 8 Days, Surpasses Mawsynram as Wettest Place on Earth

However, on June 16, the rains had hit Mawsynram hard bringing all tourist vehicles to a standstill. The rain gushed upwards from the valley as a strong gale made the tempest spray like a strong jet. Rain appeared like mist and the weather resembled winters in Nainital.

The Kynrem falls, today didn’t take its usual vertical descent instead took the horizontal route falling on the road leading to Mawsynram. The breathtaking Syntein falls gushed down billions of tonnes of water inflated by the relentless rain on the road making it impossible for the vehicles to pass through.

The furious brook at Umtyngar rose to the level of the road which looked like the sea with tourist vehicles plying on the high sea.

Advertisement

Mawsynram has received excess rains making it more wet and moist.

Mawsynram is shaped by the monsoon rains. Mawsynram receives an average annual rainfall of 11,872mm. “Khyndai miet khyndai sngi" (nine nights, nine days) mentioned a lot whenever its residents talk about the monsoon. The region receives heavy rainfall owing to its high elevation, which cools the moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal and the plains, leading to cloud formation and, eventually, rain.​

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.