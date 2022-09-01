Meghalaya Police on Alert Over Possible Movements of 'Jihadis' Along Bangladesh Border, Says DGP

All district police stations and police outposts along the International border with Bangladesh have been put on high alert following the crackdown on jihadi activities in Assam.

LR Bishnoi, Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP), said the state police are keeping a strict vigil. “After receiving the inputs about the jihadi in Assam, we have alerted all the districts and police stations and outposts, particularly those areas having a border with Bangladesh."

“We are keeping a close watch on the activities of these elements," the DGP added. Meghalaya shares almost 434 kilometers with Bangladesh.

On being asked if sleeper cells are active in Meghalaya, the DGP said, “So far no concrete information has come to our notice."

Two people were recently arrested in Assam’s Barpeta district for allegedly indulging in jihadi activities.

