Meghalaya Police Rescue 7 Endangered Exotic Animals on IUCN's 'Red List', 2 Accused Arrested

West Jaintia Hills police on Friday night rescued seven endangered exotic wildlife species and arrested two smugglers. Acting on specific inputs, police intercepted a Tata Sumo vehicle being driven by one Kormola Bru (24) from Mizoram.

“During the search, two Hoolock gibbons, one Great Indian hornbill, two grey langurs, one Phayre’s leaf monkey, and an otter were rescued," police said.

Police said the two accused had been detained and handed over to WildLife Division Jowai.

The case has been registered under Schedule 1 and 2 of the Wild Life Protection Act and International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red list.

Meanwhile, Environment Minister James Sangma said, “Deeply saddened by the news of illegal consignments of exotic animals seized by Jowai Police. What saddens me more is that all animals fall under the IUCN Red List’s ‘endangered’ species. Such acts will not be tolerated and perpetrators shall face stringent actions as per law."

Stressing on the need to protect the animals and the need to conserve wildlife, Sangma said, “Animals are an integral part of our biodiversity, necessary to sustain an ecological balance, and therefore it is of paramount importance that people are aware of the need for protection and conservation of wildlife."

